Audiomack to feature 9 Kenyan artists in ‘Keep The Beat Going’ campaign [List]

This campaign, which initially launched in Nigeria, Ghana, and Tanzania in the previous year and expanded to South Africa in March 2023, aims to empower local creatives and inspire listeners to explore new music from the region.

The campaign in Kenya is set to encompass a wide range of exclusive content and playlists that will spotlight major artists in the Kenyan music landscape. These artists include Bensoul, Bien, Boutross, Breeder, Buruklyn Boyz, Nadia Mukami, Nikita Kering, Nyashinski, and Trio Mio.

Keep the Beat Going Campaign Pulse Live Kenya

BenSoul, one of the featured artists, expressed his enthusiasm for the campaign and the potential for Kenyan music to reach global heights.

"I see us selling out stadiums outside, selling out stadiums in the African continent and everywhere in the world.

"I feel like we have that potential considering the number of artists that I've seen now that grow in terms of their mind, in terms of their sound, in terms of who they are, we're getting there for sure for sure," he noted

Audiomack's Vice President of Marketing & Brand Strategy, Charlotte Bwana, shed light on the campaign's purpose noting that the 'Keep the Beat Going' campaign is a way of further connecting the Audiomack audience to the diverse world of Kenyan music.

Rapper Trio Mio who is also featured in the campaign, shared his optimism about Kenyan music's future, saying, "I see Kenyans loving, appreciating, and supporting our own Kenyan music. It's only a matter of time."