Bahati, Prince Indah & more to attend Boomplay’s Artistes Forum in Nairobi

The event is scheduled to take place on December 1, 2021.

Africa's largest music streaming platform, Boomplay, is set to host the second edition of its annual Boomplay Artistes Forum, which seeks to inform, unite, connect and support the Kenyan music industry.

The event - scheduled to take place on December 1, 2021 - will attract over 80 industry stakeholders drawn from artistes, managers, publicists, labels, producers, and policymakers to discuss the industry's pertinent challenges and derive actionable solutions.

In a statement to newsrooms, Martha Huro, Managing Director, East Africa, said: "We've put together this forum to share information and tools with artistes that will further help to boost their numbers and revenue.

"As the leading platform in Africa, we aim to help our artistes reach a wider audience through our strategies and partnerships, such as the recent inclusion of our streaming data to Billboard charts and more. We are looking forward to a successful event," the MD stated.

The 2021 Boomplay Artistes Forum is themed: Get Streamed & Get Paid: Making Revenue from Digital Streaming and comes at a time when some notable changes and improvements have occurred in and around the industry.

Especially in retrospect of the pandemic hit, which changed music consumption habits and brought about uptake in interest and attention to digital streaming.

This year's event will partner with luxury beverage brand Hennessy with representation from regulatory bodies MCSK, KAMP, PRISK, and other valuable partners.

