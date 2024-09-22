The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bahati serenades wife Diana with 'Cherie' & other fresh songs of the week

Lynet Okumu

#PulseHotAndFresh: Here is a list of new songs released this week

The East African music scene is buzzing with fresh releases and collaborations that are capturing the attention of fans both locally and internationally.

From hip-hop to R&B and socially conscious music, these songs are setting trends on social media platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

Here’s a roundup of some of the hottest tracks currently making waves in Kenya.

Kenyan soulful singer-songwriter, music producer, and multi-instrumentalist Bensoul has finally dropped the highly anticipated video for his hit song Extra Pressure, featuring Bien.

The track, from his latest album The Party & The After Party, was released on July 26, 2024. It delves into the challenges of juggling personal pressures alongside the demands of social and professional life.

With its blend of energetic beats and introspective lyrics, Extra Pressure offers a relatable anthem for listeners dealing with the weight of expectations and everyday stress.

Kenyan rapper and songwriter Breeder L W has released a new uplifting track titled Niko Blessed, featuring the powerful harmonies of Red Fourth Chorus.

The song, which has been receiving positive engagement, is a gospel hit where Breeder expresses the greatness of God in his life.

If you’re looking for some inspiration this weekend, Niko Blessed is the perfect track to lift your spirits!

Kenyan singer and songwriter Kevin Mbuvi Kioko, famously known as Bahati ‘Mtoto wa Mama,’ continues to captivate audiences with his enchanting music.

His latest track, 'Cherie', featuring Diana B, is a romantic anthem filled with deep affection and passion.

Released as part of his 2021 album Love Like This, Cherie highlights Bahati's ability to fuse heartfelt lyrics with smooth melodies, making it a standout favourite for fans of love songs.

Gengetone star Fathermoh has officially dropped the full audio for his latest TikTok sensation, 'Gido Na', a track that has quickly become a trending hit on the platform.

'Gido Na' boasts an impressive lineup of artists, featuring Ndovu Kuu on the first verse, Fathermoh leading the hook and chorus, Joefes on the second verse, Scar Mkadinali on the third, and introducing newcomer Thao.

The song is all about having fun, with each artist delivering clever and sarcastic wordplay throughout. Produced by the talented Vic West, it ombines infectious beats with engaging lyrics, making it perfect for dancing or simply vibing along.

Kenyan singer, songwriter, and choreographer Xenia Manasseh is back with a fiery new track titled 'Fire'.

As the third single from her Love/Hate Pt. 2 project, 'Fire' lives up to its name, coming from a place of intense emotion and rage.

The song's explosive lyrics draw from real-life experiences, delivering a bold, braggadocious, and almost hyperbolic expression.

When it comes to two artists who consistently showcase incredible chemistry in their collaborations, Nandy and Alikiba are a perfect example.

Their latest track, Bailando, is a heartfelt love song that highlights the loyalty between two people deeply in love. The brilliance of this track lies in how both Nandy and Alikiba continue to shine in songwriting and singing about relationships.

Sit back, listen, and enjoy it as it’s meant to be.

