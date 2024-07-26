The Party & After The Party: Bensoul's message to exes as he embraces fresh start

In the conversation which aired on July 26, Bensoul addressed a variety of topics, from the meaning behind his new album, 'The Party And After The Party' to his current relationship.

The inspiration behind 'The Party And After The Party' album

Bensoul discussed his latest album, The Party And After The Party, which features 15 tracks.

He described the album as a musical journey that mirrors the experience of attending multiple parties. “Listening to the album from start to finish feels like going through different parties and coming back to the first one,” he said.

Kenyan singer Bensoul during an interview at Pulse Live Kenya studios on July 26, 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

The artist emphasised that in a world facing numerous challenges, including rising suicide rates and natural disasters, people need uplifting and hopeful music.

“We’re going through crazy times, and the world needs more happy songs. This album should serve as a place of solace where people can come, listen, and find joy even amidst difficulties,” Bensoul added.

This is Bensoul's second album following the success of his debut album, The Lion of Sudah. Formerly a Sol Generation artist, he is now an independent musician with his own record label, Sudah Nation.

Bensoul’s fresh start: No exes, just new beginnings

In a light-hearted revelation, Bensoul humorously claimed that he has no past relationships, joking, "This year, I have no exes. If anyone thinks they’re part of my body count or I’m part of theirs, we’re starting afresh. Body count is zero," he said.

This playful comment was in response to why he feels his current girlfriend, Cindy, has had a significant impact on him.

Pulse Live Kenya

Bensoul shared that Cindy has changed him in many positive ways, particularly in how he approaches commitment.

“She’s transformed me in so many ways. The best kind of love is one where you’re willing to commit and give your all,” he explained. “When you find something good, you keep it.”

Bensoul's past relationships

Bensoul’s comments on relationships come years after his breakup with long-term girlfriend Noni Gathoni.

In April, he publicly acknowledged their split, noting that sometimes relationships reach a point where reconciliation becomes impossible.

Despite their breakup, Bensoul stressed that he and Gathoni remain good friends who continue to support one another.

The singer was also previously in a relationship with Tiffany Muikamba, with whom he shares a daughter born in September 2022.

The in 2021 at Oktobafest. Tiffany later clarified that their daughter’s conception was not a one-time encounter, as some online speculators had suggested, but part of a genuine relationship.

