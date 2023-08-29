Bien & Savara explain why Sol Fest VIP ticket costs Sh20,000

This comes in response to a section of their fans who have expressed concern about the ticket prices, particularly for the VIP show.

Speaking to content creators, Bien and Savara shed light on the reasons behind the ticket prices.

The acclaimed Kenyan band is poised to provide their fans with a musical extravaganza that encapsulates the remarkable 20-year journey of the boy band.

Savara highlighted the intention to deliver an extensive performance that touches upon the depth of the band's extensive catalogue.

"We realized we have so many songs, we are even practising right now and we are hitting three hours.

"We want our fans to sing Nazizi Blue Uniform, I mean original Sauti Sol fans. For us, the most important thing is the connection with fans," Savara emphasised.

Bien echoed the sentiment, offering insight into the concert's financial considerations. He acknowledged the rising cost of living and its impact on the overall production expenses.

"The cost of doing the concert is really expensive as well. We are not trying to take advantage of people.

"We are giving you 20 years of lives; we have been together for 20 years. That ticket price is worth the 20 years we have been together," Bien asserted.

Savara underlined that the ticket prices represent an opportunity for Kenyans to take a much-needed respite from the challenging times the country is currently facing.

This final concert, in a way, becomes a celebration of both Sauti Sol's musical legacy and an uplifting escape for the fans.

The band and their teams have been training at the Kenya National Theatre ahead of the anticipated shows.

Ticket prices for the upcoming Sol Fest

The concert boasts different ticket tiers catering to various preferences.

For the devoted fans, the tickets are priced at Sh2,500 which have since sold out while those seeking a behind-the-scenes experience can secure access for Sh6,500. The fan show is set for November 4.

However, the VIP offering, scheduled two days before the main event on November 2, 2023, comes at a cost of Sh20,000.

The VIP package promises an immersive experience, including a lavish 5-star banquet-style dinner, welcome drinks, an intimate performance by Sauti Sol, an exclusive merchandise pack, and the coveted opportunity to meet and greet the band.