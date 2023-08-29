The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Bien & Savara explain why Sol Fest VIP ticket costs Sh20,000

Amos Robi

The 2023 concert will solidify the Alone Together direction Sauti Sol is taking as a band.

Sauti Sol Band members Bien, Savara, Chimano and Polycarp
Sauti Sol Band members Bien, Savara, Chimano and Polycarp

As Sauti Sol prepares for their final concert, Sol Fest, before embarking on an indefinite hiatus, singers Bien Aime Baraza and Savara Mudigi have defended the ticket prices set for the event.

Recommended articles

This comes in response to a section of their fans who have expressed concern about the ticket prices, particularly for the VIP show.

Speaking to content creators, Bien and Savara shed light on the reasons behind the ticket prices.

The acclaimed Kenyan band is poised to provide their fans with a musical extravaganza that encapsulates the remarkable 20-year journey of the boy band.

ADVERTISEMENT

Savara highlighted the intention to deliver an extensive performance that touches upon the depth of the band's extensive catalogue.

"We realized we have so many songs, we are even practising right now and we are hitting three hours.

"We want our fans to sing Nazizi Blue Uniform, I mean original Sauti Sol fans. For us, the most important thing is the connection with fans," Savara emphasised.

Sauti Sol Band members
Sauti Sol Band members Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sauti Sol announces final concert and indefinite break from group music

ADVERTISEMENT

Bien echoed the sentiment, offering insight into the concert's financial considerations. He acknowledged the rising cost of living and its impact on the overall production expenses.

"The cost of doing the concert is really expensive as well. We are not trying to take advantage of people.

"We are giving you 20 years of lives; we have been together for 20 years. That ticket price is worth the 20 years we have been together," Bien asserted.

Savara underlined that the ticket prices represent an opportunity for Kenyans to take a much-needed respite from the challenging times the country is currently facing.

This final concert, in a way, becomes a celebration of both Sauti Sol's musical legacy and an uplifting escape for the fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

The band and their teams have been training at the Kenya National Theatre ahead of the anticipated shows.

Boy band Sauti Sol
Boy band Sauti Sol Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sauti Sol joins the Grammy Recording Academy with exclusive privileges

The concert boasts different ticket tiers catering to various preferences.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the devoted fans, the tickets are priced at Sh2,500 which have since sold out while those seeking a behind-the-scenes experience can secure access for Sh6,500. The fan show is set for November 4.

However, the VIP offering, scheduled two days before the main event on November 2, 2023, comes at a cost of Sh20,000.

The VIP package promises an immersive experience, including a lavish 5-star banquet-style dinner, welcome drinks, an intimate performance by Sauti Sol, an exclusive merchandise pack, and the coveted opportunity to meet and greet the band.

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Music Influencer of the Year

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Patoranking thrills fans at 'World's Best' album listening party in Nairobi

Patoranking thrills fans at 'World's Best' album listening party in Nairobi

Bien & Savara explain why Sol Fest VIP ticket costs Sh20,000

Bien & Savara explain why Sol Fest VIP ticket costs Sh20,000

Nadia Mukami's unique approach she is using to raising her son amid busy schedule

Nadia Mukami's unique approach she is using to raising her son amid busy schedule

King Kaka joins Wahu in quelling overinterpreted comments about her photo

King Kaka joins Wahu in quelling overinterpreted comments about her photo

Kenyan TV anchor quits Sky News after 7 years for new adventure

Kenyan TV anchor quits Sky News after 7 years for new adventure

Murugi drops witty response after Belgian ex claimed she made him broke

Murugi drops witty response after Belgian ex claimed she made him broke

Hamisa Mobetto's boyfriend reveals the story behind their initial connection

Hamisa Mobetto's boyfriend reveals the story behind their initial connection

Oga Obinna recounts how a Kisumu tout nearly beat him over sambaza seat

Oga Obinna recounts how a Kisumu tout nearly beat him over sambaza seat

Nandy airs disappointment after tailor fails to deliver on Billnass' big day

Nandy airs disappointment after tailor fails to deliver on Billnass' big day

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A review of Burna Boy's 7th album 'I Told Them'

Burna Boy fails to offer the best part of either world in 'I Told Them' [Pulse Editor's Review]

Bobi Wine, Bebe Cool and Jose Chameleone

‘Funtula’: How Bebe used Bobi to ‘fight’ Chameleone & 'con’ his brother’s producer

Davido & Tiwa Savage perform at Giant of Africa Festival in Rwanda

Davido & Tiwa Savage perform at Giant of Africa Festival in Rwanda

Wizkid surpasses 6 billion streams on Spotify across all credits

Wizkid surpasses 6 billion streams on Spotify