Black Sherif bags another BET nomination for 'Best International Flow Award'

Dorcas Agambila

Young Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif, known in private life as Mohammed Ismail Sheriff, has grabbed his second BET nomination.

Black Sherif has been nominated in the Best International Flow category at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Black Sherif will compete against nine other rappers for the award. Three of his competitors are Africans, Aka and K.O from South Africa and Sampa The Great from Zimbabwe.

The other nominees are Gazo (France), Central Cee (UK), J Hus (UK), Major Rd (Brazil), Ninho (France) and Tasha & Tracie (Brazil).

The show will tape in Atlanta on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

Black Sherif gabbed his first nomination for the ‘Best International Flow’ last year but lost the Award to Benjamin Epps.

He was nominated in the ‘Best International Flow’ category with Benjamin Epps (France) Central Cee (UK), Blxckie (South Africa), Haviah Mighty (Canada), Knucks (UK), Le Juiice (France), Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe), and Tasha & Tracie (Brazil) at the 2022 edition of the prestigious awards scheme.

BET promises that “the telecast will salute 50 years of hip-hop with not-to-be-missed moments and performances.”

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
