Boutross latest collabo & 4 other hits released this week

Well, you're in luck because this week has seen the release of some incredible new songs that will get your heart racing and your feet tapping!

The East African music scene buzzes from heart-wrenching ballads to upbeat dance tracks.

So, if you're ready to discover the hottest new tracks this week, buckle up and get ready for an unforgettable ride!

Rara - Phina fit Jux.

Tanzania's first rising artist Phina has released yet another love banger, 'Rara', featuring a Bongo Flava heavyweight, Juma Jux.

The song entails some strong love assurance between two people in love. Enjoy!

Jua Lile - Nacha x Stamina

Tanzanian heavyweight Hip hop recording artist, rapper, and poet, Nacha has joined forces with a vital member of the Rostam group, Stamina, to bring you a fire collabo, 'Jua Lile'.

Angela Remix - Boutross fit Konshens, 1da Banton & @juicee_mann

Gifted Kenyan pop star Boutros recently released a new track titled 'Angela Remix,' a remix of his previous record.

The track features the talents of several award-winning artists, including 1da Banton, Konshens, and Juicee Mann, in addition to Boutross’ impressive vocal abilities.

Each of these artists adds their distinct flavour to the track, resulting in a well-rounded, well-produced song that will surely please listeners.

Be - Yusuf Habih

A fresh-faced Kenyan artiste with a distinct African-themed signature sound, Yussuf Habih, has blessed your playlist with sweet rhythms of 'Be'.

The song has some smooth and freshening love vibes. Enjoy!

Nani? - Abigail Chams fit Marioo