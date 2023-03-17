ADVERTISEMENT
Willy Paul features Nandy & 5 other songs released this week

Lynet Okumu

#PulseHotandFresh - Top five songs released this week

Willy Paul, Ssaru, Ali Kiba & Nandy

Overall, this week has been great for East African music, with a diverse range of talented musicians releasing some truly memorable tracks.

Here are some of the top songs that were released this week:

The king of Bongo, Flava Ali Kiba, has unleashed his music claws this month, releasing hit after hit.

After rocking the waves with Mahaba in February, he's back with a new track, 'La La La', featuring K2ga, Vanillah, Abdukiba and Tommy Flavour.

The song centres around the art of seduction and the joy of being in love with a stunning woman, encompassing all elements of bliss, merriment, and contentment in a romantic relationship.

The music video, directed by Folex, was filmed in Dar es Salaam.

The queen of Gengetone, Ssaru, taps singer Masauti for a great party anthem titled 'Out'. This is a jam for everyone who likes to have a good time while spreading good vibes. Enjoy!

Famous Kenyan music sensation Willy Paul delivers yet another fantastic smash song, 'Nibembeleze'

To make it lively, he needed the vocal assistance of Nandy, a talented Tanzanian female singer, songwriter and actress.

'Nibembeleze' is a conversation between two people in love. Enjoy!

Get ready to party with 'Bigman Party,' by Kristoff and DJ Calvince.

Presented by CMG Music USA, this official music video features electrifying visuals by Jeff Adair Films and is produced by Skirmisher, Side B, and Ulopa Ngoma.

With infectious beats and catchy lyrics, 'Bigman Party' is the ultimate anthem for any celebration.

Don't miss out on the fun – watch the official video now and join the party in this Afro-Fusion Music.

This is an Obinna Version of 'Dropout' by Bien, who did the acoustic version on IG and did a call out for producers to create a beat and a vibe around it.

Obinna took it a notch higher and not only created a beat for it but dropped and verse and a Lyric Video. Enjoy!

Kenyan content creator Rapho Clints has released a new song, 'Jela' . The song comes a few weeks after claims that he was arrested.

It's a jam you will definitely enjoy!

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
