Burna Boy & Ayra Starr make Obama's annual Summer Playlist

Nigerian music star Burna Boy and Ayra Starr earned a place on Barack Obama's annual playlist.

On July 20, 2023, Obama released his annual summer playlist for the year and Nigerian Grammy-winning superstar Burna Boy made the cut with his latest record 'Sittin' On Top Of The World'.

Burna Boy isn't the only Nigerian on the list with Ayra Starr's 2023 release 'Sability' also making the list.

They join other international superstars such as Jorja Smith, SZA, J Hus, Drake, Nas, and Rosalia on the playlist that comprises both classic and new records.

Burna Boy has previously featured on Obama's annual summer playlist with 'Last Last' making the cut in 2022. Ayra Starr's 'Rush' also made Obama's 2022 end-of-the-year playlist.

Other Nigerians who have been featured on Obama's playlists include Wizkid, Rema, and Tems.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
