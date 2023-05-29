Burna Boy & Quavo spotted together in a video shoot

In the early hours of On May 28, 2023, Burma Boy was spotted on the streets of Miami US together with Quavo with the duo engaged n a video shoot.

Burna Boy had earlier performed in Afronation Miami where he headlined the opening day on May 28 and thrilled fans with some of his classic hits.

The video suggests that Burna Boy and Quavo might have a collaboration on the way and the prospect has excited fans on social media.

Burna Boy is one of Africa's leading international talent and the Grammy-winner has collaborated with several international megastars including Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Master KG, Khalid, Chris Martin, and many more.