Top 5 songs released this week

From heartfelt melodies to infectious anthems, the music scene in the region is buzzing with fresh releases that promise to captivate your ears and have you grooving throughout the entire week.

Chocha - Khaligraph Jones

Renowned Kenyan hip-hop artist Khaligraph Jones is back with his latest track, 'Chocha,' where he delves into themes like his personal journey, success, and handling critics.

The Swahili term 'Chocha' translates to irritate or annoy, and the song showcases Khaligraph's unique style with impactful beats and clever wordplay.

Dah! - Nandy

Tanzanian music sensation Nandy brings us the beautiful track 'Daah!'

This appreciation song expresses Nandy's overwhelming love, thanks to the affection she receives from her partner. The Swahili term Dah is a testament to the depth of her emotions.

Butterfly - Darassa fit Phina

Darassa, a top-notch Tanzanian hip-hop artist, collaborates with singer Phina in the energetic tune 'Butterfly.'

The song features Darassa's signature style, coupled with Phina's melodious vocals, creating an addictive track that showcases the vibrant Tanzanian music scene.

Umechelewa - Mbosso

Mbosso, the prominent Tanzanian bongo artist under Diamond Platnumz's label WCB Wasafi, returns to the Bongo Flava scene with 'Umechelewa'.

The song marks a significant comeback for Mbosso, known for his exploration of different genres.

The song follows his Amapiano-influenced releases like 'Sitaki' and the widely successful 'Sele'.

Zile Zile - Wangechi

Kenyan rapper, singer, and songwriter Wangechi presents another hit, 'Zile Zile,' from her latest album, Emotional Gangster.