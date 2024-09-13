The sports category has moved to a new website.

DJ Neptune celebrates young African artists in new album 'Greatness'

Lynet Okumu

Nigerian producer and party sensation DJ Neptune has released his latest album, 'Greatness' featuring some of Africa's top emerging and established talents.

The 14-track project showcases a dynamic mix of sounds, including collaborations with artists like Qing Madi, Joeboy, and Uganda’s Joshua Baraka.

With a variety of musical styles, DJ Neptune’s latest release promises something for every listener.

DJ Neptune’s album is a vibrant celebration of African music, bringing together artists from across the continent.

His goal was to highlight both established names and up-and-coming stars, creating a fresh and diverse collection of tracks.

The album is designed to appeal to different musical tastes, combining genres like hip-hop, RnB, and dancehall.

One of the standout moments from the album is the collaboration with rising star Qing Madi on the track 'Honest'.

The accompanying visuals for the song were released simultaneously with the album and have already started gaining attention online.

Qing Madi’s smooth vocals paired with DJ Neptune’s beats have made it the album’s most talked-about tracks.

  1. Forever ft. Bruce Melody & Bayani
  2. Tonight ft. Joshua Baraka
  3. Emmanuella ft. Olive The Boy
  4. Mumu ft. Joeboy
  5. Too Much ft. Ajebo Hustler
  6. Bienvenue ft. Ruger
  7. Waiting for You ft. Soundz

The quality of the album is also a reflection of the talented producers Neptune worked with including Reward Beatz, Timbun, Og Sterling, Dummex, Axon, Choke Boi, and Kukbeatz.

With their contribution, each track on the album stands out with its own unique flavour, whether it’s a laid-back RnB melody or an energetic dancehall beat.

DJ Neptune’s album isn’t just about the present – it’s also about the future of African music. By intentionally choosing young, talented artists to collaborate with, Neptune is showing that the next generation of African musicians is ready to take the spotlight.

With his latest album, DJ Neptune has once again proven why he remains one of Africa's top producers.

Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
