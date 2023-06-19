Exgee drops visual spectacle for 'Banging' ft Rekless, DJ Kalonje & Koffi Machete

Brace yourself for 'Banging' an electrifying fusion of talents, genres, and cultures that pushes the boundaries of musical expression to new heights.

Exgee's latest masterpiece, 'Banging' is a rebellious departure from the norm, a revolutionary movement that celebrates the unifying power of music.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

This groundbreaking collaboration brings together three musical powerhouses, each contributing their unique style to create an exhilarating and infectious symphony of sound.

Joining forces with Rekless, the lyrical genius known for his unstoppable flow, 'Banging' sets the stage on fire with explosive energy.

Prepare to be captivated by his verses, as he weaves a spellbinding tale that leaves you craving more.

DJ Kalonje, the true maestro of the turntables, takes the mix to a whole new level, skillfully blending beats that will make your body move uncontrollably.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

And let's not forget Koffi Machete, the master of creativity, whose distinct flavor adds an unexpected and captivating twist to the collaboration, ensuring that "Banging" resonates with a global audience.

But 'Banging' is more than just a song; it's a testament to the power of collaboration and the limitless possibilities that arise when diverse talents unite.

What 'Banging' entails

Breaking free from the confines of genres, Exgee fearlessly combines elements of hip-hop, Afrobeat, dancehall, and more, creating a dynamic sonic experience that defies expectations and embraces the beauty of diversity.

ADVERTISEMENT

With 'Banging' Exgee invites music enthusiasts from around the world to join in this momentous movement. It's a rallying cry to celebrate inclusivity, creativity, and the sheer joy of artistic expression.

Get ready to immerse yourself in an unforgettable musical experience that transcends boundaries and unlocks new realms of creativity.

Stay tuned as Exgee continues to unleash his unparalleled talent on the world, accompanied by mesmerizing music videos that will transport you into his captivating universe.