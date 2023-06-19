The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Exgee drops visual spectacle for 'Banging' ft Rekless, DJ Kalonje & Koffi Machete

Fabian Simiyu

Ignite your musical senses with Exgee's unstoppable anthem: 'Banging' ft. Rekless, DJ Kalonje, and Koffi Machete

Exgee
Exgee

Get ready to embark on a thrilling musical adventure as Exgee, the trailblazing sensation, unveils an unprecedented collaboration that will set the industry ablaze.

Recommended articles

Brace yourself for 'Banging' an electrifying fusion of talents, genres, and cultures that pushes the boundaries of musical expression to new heights.

Exgee's latest masterpiece, 'Banging' is a rebellious departure from the norm, a revolutionary movement that celebrates the unifying power of music.

DJ Kalonje (Instagram)
DJ Kalonje (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Musicians who released albums and EPs this year [Pulse Picks 2021]

This groundbreaking collaboration brings together three musical powerhouses, each contributing their unique style to create an exhilarating and infectious symphony of sound.

Joining forces with Rekless, the lyrical genius known for his unstoppable flow, 'Banging' sets the stage on fire with explosive energy.

Prepare to be captivated by his verses, as he weaves a spellbinding tale that leaves you craving more.

DJ Kalonje, the true maestro of the turntables, takes the mix to a whole new level, skillfully blending beats that will make your body move uncontrollably.

ADVERTISEMENT
Rekless
Rekless Pulse Live Kenya

And let's not forget Koffi Machete, the master of creativity, whose distinct flavor adds an unexpected and captivating twist to the collaboration, ensuring that "Banging" resonates with a global audience.

But 'Banging' is more than just a song; it's a testament to the power of collaboration and the limitless possibilities that arise when diverse talents unite.

Breaking free from the confines of genres, Exgee fearlessly combines elements of hip-hop, Afrobeat, dancehall, and more, creating a dynamic sonic experience that defies expectations and embraces the beauty of diversity.

ADVERTISEMENT

With 'Banging' Exgee invites music enthusiasts from around the world to join in this momentous movement. It's a rallying cry to celebrate inclusivity, creativity, and the sheer joy of artistic expression.

Get ready to immerse yourself in an unforgettable musical experience that transcends boundaries and unlocks new realms of creativity.

Stay tuned as Exgee continues to unleash his unparalleled talent on the world, accompanied by mesmerizing music videos that will transport you into his captivating universe.

Be part of the revolution, and let the infectious beats of 'Banging' ignite your passion for music like never before.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

From mitumba to the decks - DJ Gibbz Tha Daqchild's inspiring rise to the top

From mitumba to the decks - DJ Gibbz Tha Daqchild's inspiring rise to the top

Exgee drops visual spectacle for 'Banging' ft Rekless, DJ Kalonje & Koffi Machete

Exgee drops visual spectacle for 'Banging' ft Rekless, DJ Kalonje & Koffi Machete

Zari embraces Shakib's 1st child, promises him another

Zari embraces Shakib's 1st child, promises him another

Why Jimal RohoSafi is confident no one can snatch his girlfriend

Why Jimal RohoSafi is confident no one can snatch his girlfriend

6 celebrities who were snubbed by their baby mamas on Father's Day

6 celebrities who were snubbed by their baby mamas on Father's Day

Madtraxx explains taking a break from music to manage family hotels

Madtraxx explains taking a break from music to manage family hotels

Jua Cali flexes on lady who belittled him during interview

Jua Cali flexes on lady who belittled him during interview

Mark Masai shares 2 valuable learnings 6 months after leaving NTV

Mark Masai shares 2 valuable learnings 6 months after leaving NTV

Viral Akorino lady in tears after boyfriend cheated & dumped her

Viral Akorino lady in tears after boyfriend cheated & dumped her

Pulse Sports

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Grammy Awards add Best African Music Performance category

Grammy Awards add Best African Music Performance category

How Afrobeats is breaking ground in Asia and The Middle East

How Afrobeats is breaking ground in Asia and The Middle East

Revelers

Boyz II Men rock Kampala in a memorable night of classic music, good vibes

Kenyan singer Boutross & Tanzanian singer Abigail Chams

5 hot songs released this week