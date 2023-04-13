Fena Gitu unveils 1st single of the year, pays special tribute to grandmother

The track, which is the first release from her upcoming album 'Love Art Lust', is an afro-pop gospel song produced by her long-time collaborator iLogos Music.

In the song Fena sexpressed his gratitude to God through acatchy hook that says “in your prayers you pray for me, in my prayers I pray for you…”

Fena also acknowledges our responsibility as humanity to look out for our neighbors and to love ourselves.

The visuals video is a film masterpiece directed by Fena Gitu and The Blackjurist; paying homage to her mother’s home town Murang’a and featuring her family with a special tribute to her grandmother.

It has always been clear to see that family is a key pillar for Fena’s life and work, keeping her grounded and always going back to her roots.

Fena recently disclosed that she had been working on the album long before she released her previous album, ‘Unleashed’, but was at a point in her life where she was not in tune to finish the songs.

“Of course, I had started working on it before the last album, but some songs were not yet ready to take on that project, and I like to take my time with anything I am working on. It’s a journey in love. Love for yourself, love for others, and love for God,” she said.

The rapper, however, said that the album is yet to be released but is due in May this year.