As 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' marks 20 years, 50 Cent explains why he didn't like 'Many Men'

Miriam Mwende

'Many Men' is one of 50 Cent's biggest hits from his highly successful debut album, 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' but the G-Unit rapper says it was his least favourite song from the album at the time it was released.

American rapper Curtis Jackson, '50 Cent' during a performance in Glasgow, Scotland on November 10, 2023
In an interview with news outlet Marca, 50 Cent narrated that he especially disliked the tempo of 'Many Men' compared to other songs on the album which included 'P.I.M.P', 'In Da Club' and '21 Questions'.

'Get Rich or Die Tryin' debuted in February 2003 and immediately catapulted 50 Cent to international fame as well as numerous awards. In the year it was released, the album was also the best-selling rap album in the United States.

Album cover for 50 Cent's 2003 album 'Get Rich or Die Tryin'
"'Many Men' was my least favorite song at the time because musically we were in the boom-bap phase. We were in that hard-hitting intensity, the energy of the records and that's the slowest song on 'Get Rich or Die Tryin.'

"And now though it's the beat that artists rap to. Fast tempo, hard-hitting beats were the beats of that era and the whole album had that," the 'Gotta Make It To Heaven' rapper explained.

50's debut album is acclaimed for restoring the hype around gangsta rap at a time when most rappers favoured a softer side.

In 2003 he won an American Music Award, a Billboard Music Award and two other awards for Hip Hop/Rap Album of the Year. It was also nominated for a Grammy Award in 2004.

'In Da Club' also won numerous awards as the rap hit of the year as well as for the music video.

The album also defined 50 Cent's career and ushered him into the millionaires club. He had signed with Eminem & Dr Dre for $1 million and after the release of the album his first tour earned him $38 million.

American rapper Curtis Jackson '50 Cent' performing at London's O2 Arena in November 2023
Other award-winning hits from 50 Cent include 'Crack A Bottle' where he featured Dr Dre and Eminem and won his sole Grammy Award in 2010 and the fan favourite 'Candy Shop'. His sophomore album 'The Massacre' also won him an American Music Award when it was released in 2005.

50 Cent has been on tour performing in the U.K. including a sold-out concert at the prestigious O2 Arena.

His show at the O2 included a jaw-dropping performance by Jeremih of his saucy hit 'Birthday Sex' where he treated fans to a steamy scene with one of the dancers.

Ed Sheeran also made a surprise appearance for the tour.

