Artists who amplified the Finance Bill protests with anthemic tracks

Lynet Okumu

#PulseHotAndFresh: Here is a list of Kenyan artists who turned their lyrics into a battle cry against the now-withdrawn Finance Bill

In the wake of the Finance Bill protests, Kenyan artists have come together to use their talents and voices to stand in solidarity with the people.

Through music, they are expressing their frustrations, hopes, and unwavering determination to fight for their rights.

These songs, filled with powerful messages, aim to inspire and motivate Kenyans during this challenging time.

Here’s a look at the artists and their new releases dedicated to this cause.

Kenyan multi-talented artist and visionary Bridgit Blue has released a heartfelt song titled 'Cup Of Tea'. This track is dedicated to all Kenyans and the lives lost during the protests.

In 'Cup Of Tea', Bridgit Blue conveys a poignant message: “I’m not perfect, but I don’t deserve this.”

The song captures the pain and resilience of Kenyans who are striving for justice and fairness in the face of adversity.

Fari Athman, a renowned Kenyan singer, songwriter, and performer, has released 'Sisi Ndio Future', a song dedicated to the youth who have bravely fought for their rights during the Finance Bill protests.

Fari emphasises that the youth are the future, and it is their time to make decisions and speak out. She also pays tribute to the fallen youths, highlighting their sacrifices and the ongoing struggle for justice.

Veteran singer and songwriter King Kaka has dropped a powerful new track titled 'Wanapanga Kutumaliza'.

The song serves as a wake-up call, addressing the theme of bad leadership and questioning the president's honesty towards the people who elected him.

King Kaka’s lyrics reflect the frustrations of many Kenyans who feel betrayed by their leaders and are determined to hold them accountable.

Kenyan rapper Trio Mio has released a freestyle called 'Occupy the Streets', urging the youth to actively participate in the ongoing protests to improve the situation for the entire country.

Trio Mio critiques the current government's manifesto, suggesting that it is harsh on the citizens. His freestyle resonates with the youth, encouraging them to stand up and fight for a better future.

Iyanii continues the protest theme with his new song 'Sauti Ya Wanyone', which calls on leaders to take responsibility and serve the citizens with respect.

According to Iyanii, the price of everything has increased, and everyone is suffering. He urges the government to listen to the people's cries and address their concerns.

'Sauti Ya Wanyone' is a powerful anthem that amplifies the voices of the marginalized and oppressed.

Kenyan singer and songwriter Nadia Mukami has released a new song titled 'Wake Up,', inspired by the Finance Bill protests.

In the song, Nadia pleads with everyone to be aware of the current happenings and to stand firm in fighting for their rights.

'Wake Up' is a call to action, encouraging Kenyans to remain vigilant and united in their pursuit of justice and equality.

