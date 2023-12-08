The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Top 6 songs released this week

Lynet Okumu

#PulseHot&Fresh: Here is a list of the top 6 songs released this week

#PulseHot&Fresh
#PulseHot&Fresh

This week brings a fresh wave of tunes set to make your playlist pulse with rhythm and energy.

Recommended articles

From soulful melodies to catchy anthems, the region's musical landscape is alive with new releases that will capture your ears and keep you dancing all week long.

Bien, a famous Kenyan pop artist and a key member of the popular all-male group Sauti Sol, has released a new song titled 'I Want You.' This track is part of his first solo album called 'Alusa Why Are You Topless?'

ADVERTISEMENT

The song tells a story about feelings and experiences connected to yearning and the strong connection one feels for someone special.

Popular Kenyan rapper and entrepreneur, Kennedy Ombima, widely recognized as King Kaka, has just dropped a new song called 'Do You,' featuring Pascal Tokodi.

Pascal Tokodi showcases his vocal skills, while rapper King Kaka brings his poetic rhymes, reminiscent of his Swahili Shakespeare alter-ego.

ADVERTISEMENT

This track is part of Pascal Tokodi and King Kaka's collaborative album and comes after their earlier releases, 'Nakulove' and 'Fly.'

Rayvanny, a popular Tanzanian musician known for his Bongo Fleva style, has released a new catchy song called 'Kitu Kizito.'

In this track, he collaborates with the well-known DJ, Misso Missondo, adding an exciting mix to Rayvanny's already impressive collection of songs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanzanian music sensation and songwriter Alikiba has just released an amazing song called 'Yalaiti,' featuring the legendary Sabah Salum, who brings the enchanting TAARAB vibes to the beat.

TAARAB is a music genre cherished by people in the coastal areas of East Africa. The song carries a message of love and affection and follows Alikiba's previous track, 'Huku,' where he collaborated with Tommy Flavour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanzanian singer and actress Lulu Diva is back with a bang, and she's just dropped a hot new song called "Mtaalamu."

Teaming up with another Bongo superstar, Nandy, Lulu Diva's collaboration is a strong example of women in the music scene working together. They are breaking barriers and setting new standards in East African music.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanzanian sensation D Voice, the newest signee of the revered WCB Wasafi record label, drops a bombshell with his latest single, 'Lolo.'

This track, featured in his highly anticipated album 'Swahili Kid,' is a testament to D Voice’s artistic prowess and his ability to infuse energy and innovation into every beat.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jackie Matubia comes clean on rumoured bae after sharing video of romantic moments

Jackie Matubia comes clean on rumoured bae after sharing video of romantic moments

Risper Faith’s emotional message at her dad's funeral in Bungoma

Risper Faith’s emotional message at her dad's funeral in Bungoma

Don't miss the highlights as 2Baba, Terry G, Skales, Goya Menor, August Chuks take the stage at Idoma International Carnival 2023

Don't miss the highlights as 2Baba, Terry G, Skales, Goya Menor, August Chuks take the stage at Idoma International Carnival 2023

Nyako lights up social media as lecture to viral nanny Rosie backfires

Nyako lights up social media as lecture to viral nanny Rosie backfires

Diamond & I started the process of acquiring Kenyan citizenship - Rayvanny reveals

Diamond & I started the process of acquiring Kenyan citizenship - Rayvanny reveals

Viral Kenyan nanny Rosie opens a new chapter in life with new venture

Viral Kenyan nanny Rosie opens a new chapter in life with new venture

‘Kaveve Kazoze’ hitmaker Ngesh & crew give update on promises, cry for help

‘Kaveve Kazoze’ hitmaker Ngesh & crew give update on promises, cry for help

5 blockbuster films that prove Abel Mutua is Kenya's cinematic king

5 blockbuster films that prove Abel Mutua is Kenya's cinematic king

Top 6 songs released this week

Top 6 songs released this week

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Samini

Amapiano is just a rebranded version of Ghana's Azonto – Samini

2Baba, Terry G, Skales, Goya Menor, August Chuks take the stage at Idoma International Carnival 2023.

Don't miss the highlights as 2Baba, Terry G, Skales, Goya Menor, August Chuks take the stage at Idoma International Carnival 2023