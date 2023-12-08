Top 6 songs released this week

From soulful melodies to catchy anthems, the region's musical landscape is alive with new releases that will capture your ears and keep you dancing all week long.

I want you – Bien

Bien, a famous Kenyan pop artist and a key member of the popular all-male group Sauti Sol, has released a new song titled 'I Want You.' This track is part of his first solo album called 'Alusa Why Are You Topless?'

The song tells a story about feelings and experiences connected to yearning and the strong connection one feels for someone special.

Do You – King Kaka fit Pascal Tokodi

Popular Kenyan rapper and entrepreneur, Kennedy Ombima, widely recognized as King Kaka, has just dropped a new song called 'Do You,' featuring Pascal Tokodi.

Pascal Tokodi showcases his vocal skills, while rapper King Kaka brings his poetic rhymes, reminiscent of his Swahili Shakespeare alter-ego.

This track is part of Pascal Tokodi and King Kaka's collaborative album and comes after their earlier releases, 'Nakulove' and 'Fly.'

Kitu Kizito – Rayvanny fit Misso Misondo

Rayvanny, a popular Tanzanian musician known for his Bongo Fleva style, has released a new catchy song called 'Kitu Kizito.'

In this track, he collaborates with the well-known DJ, Misso Missondo, adding an exciting mix to Rayvanny's already impressive collection of songs.

Yalaiti – Ali Kiba fit Salum

Tanzanian music sensation and songwriter Alikiba has just released an amazing song called 'Yalaiti,' featuring the legendary Sabah Salum, who brings the enchanting TAARAB vibes to the beat.

TAARAB is a music genre cherished by people in the coastal areas of East Africa. The song carries a message of love and affection and follows Alikiba's previous track, 'Huku,' where he collaborated with Tommy Flavour.

Mtaalamu – Lulu Diva fit Nandy

Tanzanian singer and actress Lulu Diva is back with a bang, and she's just dropped a hot new song called "Mtaalamu."

Teaming up with another Bongo superstar, Nandy, Lulu Diva's collaboration is a strong example of women in the music scene working together. They are breaking barriers and setting new standards in East African music.

Lolo – D Voice

Tanzanian sensation D Voice, the newest signee of the revered WCB Wasafi record label, drops a bombshell with his latest single, 'Lolo.'