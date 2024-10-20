Iyanii's 'Kifo Cha Mende' & other top songs released this week

From rap anthems to feel-good jams that celebrate love, and Gospel songs that bring you closer to God, these songs are taking over social media, setting trends on platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

Here’s a roundup of some of the tracks currently making waves in Kenya

Kifo Cha Mende - Iyanii ft. Mwana & Cedo

Kenyan singer Iyanii has joined forces with Cedo and Viajana Barubaru's Mwana to deliver a catchy new hit, 'Kifo Cha Mende'.

Its simplicity gives it a broad appeal, allowing it to connect with listeners, while the addictive, repetitive chorus makes it perfect for sing-alongs. Enjoy this warm and infectious banger!

I Choose You - Bridget Blue ft. Bien

Bridget Kendi, popularly known as Bridget Blue, has released a new love ballad titled 'I Choose You.'

'I Choose You' is a heartfelt track that beautifully expresses a deep, unwavering love between two people. The lyrics capture the beauty and intensity of a relationship that surprises and enriches both individuals.

The song reflects on the complexities of love, comparing it to unsolved questions, yet affirming the certainty and strength that come from choosing to be together.

Ndio Inafaa Kuwa - Breeder LW ft. Otile Brown

Breeder LW has joined forces with renowned R&B sensation Otile Brown to drop a new hit track, 'Ndio Inafaa Kuwa.'

Known for his hard-hitting lyrics and dynamic flow, Breeder LW continues to dominate the music scene with tracks that trend across multiple platforms.

Meanwhile, Otile Brown’s soulful voice and signature smooth delivery perfectly complement Breeder LW’s raw energy, resulting in a captivating fusion of their unique styles.

In Love - Jay Melody

Tanzanian sensation Jay Melody returns with a captivating visual for his latest track, 'In Love,' a reggae-infused romantic ballad that is bound to win hearts.

Famous for his melodic prowess and heartfelt lyrics, Jay Melody effortlessly combines reggae rhythms with his signature Bongo Flava sound, crafting an irresistible love anthem.

In the official video, Jay Melody takes viewers on an emotional journey, celebrating the depth and passion of love.

Uzito Wa Utukufu - Mercy Masika

Kenyan gospel singer, songwriter, and performing artist Mercy Masika has released a powerful new song titled 'Uzito Wa Utukufu.'

The song's theme focuses on the profound nature of God’s glory, urging believers to draw strength and find purpose even in the face of trials, as these challenges carry the weight of divine blessings and transformation.

Nimeokoka - Lady B ft. Size 8

Kenyan gospel singer Lady B has released an inspirational new song titled 'Nimeokoka,' featuring Lynet Munyali, also known as Size 8.

In this heartfelt track, the duo shares their testimony, reminding listeners that Christ is always available, even when you feel burdened by past mistakes.

