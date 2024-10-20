The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Iyanii's 'Kifo Cha Mende' & other top songs released this week

Lynet Okumu

#PulseHotAndFresh: Here is a list of songs released this week.

#PulseHotAndFresh: Here is a list of songs released this week.
#PulseHotAndFresh: Here is a list of songs released this week.

The East African music scene is buzzing with fresh releases and collaborations that are capturing the attention of fans both locally and internationally.

Recommended articles

From rap anthems to feel-good jams that celebrate love, and Gospel songs that bring you closer to God, these songs are taking over social media, setting trends on platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

Here’s a roundup of some of the tracks currently making waves in Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyan singer Iyanii has joined forces with Cedo and Viajana Barubaru's Mwana to deliver a catchy new hit, 'Kifo Cha Mende'.

Its simplicity gives it a broad appeal, allowing it to connect with listeners, while the addictive, repetitive chorus makes it perfect for sing-alongs. Enjoy this warm and infectious banger!

Bridget Kendi, popularly known as Bridget Blue, has released a new love ballad titled 'I Choose You.'

ADVERTISEMENT

'I Choose You' is a heartfelt track that beautifully expresses a deep, unwavering love between two people. The lyrics capture the beauty and intensity of a relationship that surprises and enriches both individuals.

The song reflects on the complexities of love, comparing it to unsolved questions, yet affirming the certainty and strength that come from choosing to be together.

Breeder LW has joined forces with renowned R&B sensation Otile Brown to drop a new hit track, 'Ndio Inafaa Kuwa.'

ADVERTISEMENT

Known for his hard-hitting lyrics and dynamic flow, Breeder LW continues to dominate the music scene with tracks that trend across multiple platforms.

Meanwhile, Otile Brown’s soulful voice and signature smooth delivery perfectly complement Breeder LW’s raw energy, resulting in a captivating fusion of their unique styles.

Tanzanian sensation Jay Melody returns with a captivating visual for his latest track, 'In Love,' a reggae-infused romantic ballad that is bound to win hearts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Famous for his melodic prowess and heartfelt lyrics, Jay Melody effortlessly combines reggae rhythms with his signature Bongo Flava sound, crafting an irresistible love anthem.

In the official video, Jay Melody takes viewers on an emotional journey, celebrating the depth and passion of love.

Kenyan gospel singer, songwriter, and performing artist Mercy Masika has released a powerful new song titled 'Uzito Wa Utukufu.'

ADVERTISEMENT

The song's theme focuses on the profound nature of God’s glory, urging believers to draw strength and find purpose even in the face of trials, as these challenges carry the weight of divine blessings and transformation.

Kenyan gospel singer Lady B has released an inspirational new song titled 'Nimeokoka,' featuring Lynet Munyali, also known as Size 8.

In this heartfelt track, the duo shares their testimony, reminding listeners that Christ is always available, even when you feel burdened by past mistakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also emphasise that no one should be afraid to declare that they are born again!

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sandra Dacha discloses what killed Akuku Danger's father

Sandra Dacha discloses what killed Akuku Danger's father

Iyanii's 'Kifo Cha Mende' & other top songs released this week

Iyanii's 'Kifo Cha Mende' & other top songs released this week

Eric Omondi’s instructions to those attending his Mashujaa Day event at Uhuru Park

Eric Omondi’s instructions to those attending his Mashujaa Day event at Uhuru Park

I was not legally married to Marya – YY clarifies after unveiling new lover

I was not legally married to Marya – YY clarifies after unveiling new lover

Netizens speculate Carol Sonie’s mystery man is married city preacher

Netizens speculate Carol Sonie’s mystery man is married city preacher

Concerns grow as Jua Cali's management gives update on his health

Concerns grow as Jua Cali's management gives update on his health

Jalang'o, Indah express concern for Bolo's marriage after video with Sandra Dacha

Jalang'o, Indah express concern for Bolo's marriage after video with Sandra Dacha

Liam Payne's Biography: Age, rise to fame, girlfriends, child, top songs & death

Liam Payne's Biography: Age, rise to fame, girlfriends, child, top songs & death

TikToker Warren Frank's emotional message to son after split from Whitney

TikToker Warren Frank's emotional message to son after split from Whitney

ADVERTISEMENT