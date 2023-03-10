KRG The Don's Mambo Imechemka & 6 other songs released this week

From uplifting gospel songs to catchy dancehall tunes, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Here are some of the top songs that were released this week:

ADVERTISEMENT

Super Woman -Nadia Mukami fit Avril, Wahu, Brandy Maina, and Prishon

Nadia Mukami, one of Kenya's most talented musicians, teamed up with fellow industry heavyweights Avril, Wahu, Brandy Maina, and Prishon to release 'Super Woman'.

The song celebrates the strength and resilience of women and is a fitting tribute to Women's Month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Narudi Soko - Diana B

Diana Bahati, a Kenyan rapper and YouTube content creator, released 'Narudi Soko,' her first single since the hit song 'Mhesh remix' with Bahati and Ssaru.

The song is a catchy afro-rap track that showcases Diana's lyrical prowess and signature flow.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has already garnered over 392,000 YouTube views

Pull Up - Arrow Bwoy fit Kristoff

ADVERTISEMENT

Arrow Bwoy, another Kenyan musician known for his award-winning songwriting skills, teamed up with Kristoff to release 'Pull Up'.

The song has been highly anticipated by fans and is already making waves on the airwaves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mambo Imechemka - KRG The Don fit Daddy Andre & Dufla Diligon

KRG the Don, a Kenyan dancehall singer and actor, has turned his popular slogan, 'Mambo Imechemka,' into a hit song.

The song collaborates with fellow dancehall star Dufla Diligon and Uganda’s Daddy Andre.

The catchy slogan, which means things are getting hot, will surely get people on the dance floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ametenda Zaidi - Kambua

Kambua, a Kenyan gospel musician, dropped 'Ametenda Zaidi,' a powerful new song that will inspire and uplift listeners.

The song is a testimony of God's wonderful work on Kambua's life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Napambana - Zuchu

Zuchu, a fast-rising Tanzanian artist and Wasafi Records signee, released 'Napambana' on March 6, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The song encourages listeners to have faith despite obstacles. It features a memorable instrumental breakdown and a catchy chorus.

Werokamu - Moji Short Babaa

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, Moji Short Babaa, a Kenyan gospel artist, released 'Werokamu,' the first single from his upcoming EP Cheza Gospel Vol 2.