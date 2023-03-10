ADVERTISEMENT
KRG The Don's Mambo Imechemka & 6 other songs released this week

Lynet Okumu

Avril, ArrowBwoy, Diana B and Kristoff
Avril, ArrowBwoy, Diana B and Kristoff

Overall, this week has been great for East African music, with a diverse range of talented musicians releasing some truly memorable tracks.

From uplifting gospel songs to catchy dancehall tunes, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Here are some of the top songs that were released this week:

Nadia Mukami, one of Kenya's most talented musicians, teamed up with fellow industry heavyweights Avril, Wahu, Brandy Maina, and Prishon to release 'Super Woman'.

The song celebrates the strength and resilience of women and is a fitting tribute to Women's Month.

Diana Bahati, a Kenyan rapper and YouTube content creator, released 'Narudi Soko,' her first single since the hit song 'Mhesh remix' with Bahati and Ssaru.

The song is a catchy afro-rap track that showcases Diana's lyrical prowess and signature flow.

It has already garnered over 392,000 YouTube views

Arrow Bwoy, another Kenyan musician known for his award-winning songwriting skills, teamed up with Kristoff to release 'Pull Up'.

The song has been highly anticipated by fans and is already making waves on the airwaves.

KRG the Don, a Kenyan dancehall singer and actor, has turned his popular slogan, 'Mambo Imechemka,' into a hit song.

The song collaborates with fellow dancehall star Dufla Diligon and Uganda’s Daddy Andre.

The catchy slogan, which means things are getting hot, will surely get people on the dance floor.

Kambua, a Kenyan gospel musician, dropped 'Ametenda Zaidi,' a powerful new song that will inspire and uplift listeners.

The song is a testimony of God's wonderful work on Kambua's life.

Zuchu, a fast-rising Tanzanian artist and Wasafi Records signee, released 'Napambana' on March 6, 2023.

The song encourages listeners to have faith despite obstacles. It features a memorable instrumental breakdown and a catchy chorus.

Finally, Moji Short Babaa, a Kenyan gospel artist, released 'Werokamu,' the first single from his upcoming EP Cheza Gospel Vol 2.

Short Babaa is inviting God to come and occupy his heart. The high tempo will surely get fans excited for what's to come.

Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
