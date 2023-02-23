Kidis, DNG & 8 other Kenyan artists who left the music industry

While some permanently quit the industry, others took a long break to simmer down the pressure and burn out.

Taking time off from the scene is the perfect way to step back and reassess what you enjoy in music and what you want to realize according to them.

Here is a list of Kenyan musicians who have not produced music in a while and appear to have quit.

Kidis the Jembe

Popularly known for her hit song 'Kamua Leo', Kidis the Jembe began slowly fading from the music scene after his track Kamua Leo Remix featuring Wyre, Ameleena and Prezzo.

The coast-based musician once announced that he was quitting music because he had lost millions of money.

He later resurfaced, however, with other hits such as Nyonda, Amapopo and Mali ya Wenyewe. Only that this time he was not the popular star he first was.

His latest song, 'Amsha Popo' was released three years ago.

Angela Ndambuki

Angela Ndambuki is one of the three ladies that formed the Tatu singing group in 2003.

The Ogopalets, as they were referred to, comprised Angela Ndambuki, Angela Mwandada and Debbie Musila.

They were the hottest girl band in town with tracks such as 'Parapanda', 'Songea', and 'Tesa', among others.

After some time, the group split, and everybody went on different paths. Angela Ndambuki is now a lawyer and the Chairperson of the Kenya Association of Music Producers (KAMP).

Chantelle

About ten years ago, Chantelle hit the music industry with a banger 'Toklezea' featuring Kenyan hip-hop singer Abas Kubaf.

Her fame, however, dimmed after a short period, and she went for other things, such as acting.

She got married to her producer, got saved and quit the secular music industry.

However, the marriage did not last long after her son's death. She completely went away from the limelight and has never released any song since.

Pastor T

Pastor T Mwangi, who started off as Mr T, is a gospel musician best known for his hit song 'Finje Finje'.

He began his music career while still young and believed music was a tool to express ideas and bring change.

His last song was released over five years ago. Currently, he is a Senior Pastor at Life Church International in Limuru and the Founder and Vision bearer of Truth Mentorship Society.

Mr Googz

Mofat Omari, formerly known as Mr Googz on stage, was one of the hottest musicians that existed in Kenya in the 2000s.

He was popular for hit songs such as 'Githurai' featuring Mr Lenny and Vinnie Banton. He left secular music after getting born again in 2005.

His latest song was released three years ago. He is currently focused on preaching the gospel.

Mr Lenny

He was one of the most sought-after Kenyan rappers in the early 2000s after releasing Githurai featuring Mr Googz and Vinnie Banton.

He later released collabos with other musicians before completely vanishing from the music scene.

He is currently focused on his business and family.

Slice

Slice is one of the Shavey Slice duo who released a track, 'Gyal' that went international about a decade ago.

Shavey died in a greasy road accident in 2018. Not much has been heard from slice since then.

Lovi

Musician turned preacher Lovi is one of Kenya's pioneers of local pop music, popularly known for the track song 'Queen'.

He has not released any song since he lost his twin brother in 2021. Lovi is a senior pastor and founder of Revelation Church of Jesus Christ.

DNG

DNG made his debut in the entertainment industry in January 2003. He was best known for his song 'Katumbo Dance' featuring Jalang'o.

He tried hustling in the secular scene but his music wasn’t much of a hit until he got saved and crossed over to the Gospel side in 2004.

He again shifted back to secular years later but his finances were still not working. This sad state of affairs made him quit music altogether and pursue other things.

DNG is currently the Member of County Assembly (MCA) of Woodley/Kenyatta Golf Course Ward.

Debbie Asila

Also, one of the vibrant members of the Tatu girls' band in the 2000s, Debbie, has been off the limelight for the longest time since the group split up.