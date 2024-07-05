The sports category has moved to a new website.

Willy Paul's 'Lulu Lala' & other top hits of the week

Lynet Okumu

#PulseHotAndFresh: Here is a list of new songs released this week

#PulseHotAndFresh: (From left) Willy Paul, Maua Sama & Otile Brown
#PulseHotAndFresh: (From left) Willy Paul, Maua Sama & Otile Brown

This week, the East African music scene is buzzing with fresh releases from some of the region's most beloved artists.

From Kenya to Tanzania, these musicians have dropped new tracks that are already capturing the hearts of fans.

The latest offerings feature a mix of soulful love ballads, signature romantic tunes, nostalgic yet fresh renditions, powerful collaborations, and catchy Amapiano beats.

Here is a list of five songs released this week.

Kenyan singer and songwriter Jacob Obunga, known as Otile Brown, has released a new hit track titled 'Furukuta'.

True to his style, the song is a love ballad where he praises a lady's beauty and highlights the qualities that make her special.

Wilson Abubakar Radido, better known as Willy Paul, is back with a brand new track titled 'Lulu Lala'.

In this song, the Saldido International CEO tells a lady that he loves her and asks if she loves him back, showcasing his signature musical style.

Kenyan veteran Genge singer Nonini has treated the new generation to a heartfelt rendition of his 2004 hit, 'Nibebe'.

This updated version, 'Nibebe 2.0', features the soulful vocals of coastal songbird Nyota Ndogo.

The song, which means carry me in Swahili, symbolises Nonini and Nyota Ndogo's deep affection for their partners and highlights the importance of supporting each other in love.

Renowned Tanzanian R&B and Afro-Pop singer Maua Sama teams up with Nandy for a fresh track titled 'Poa'.

Produced by S2kizzy, the song expresses a mature heart unbothered by love’s challenges and focused solely on success and wealth. It conveys the message that whether you love her or not, she’s just fine.

The song's catchy Amapiano beat is also sure to make you step on the dance floor!

Fast-rising Kenyan singer Jaysoul has released 'Blow My Mind', featuring the talented Coast-based artist Masauti.

This collaboration brings together Jaysoul's fresh sound and Masauti's melodic prowess, resulting in a track that is both captivating and memorable.

Lynet Okumu
