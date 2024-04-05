Otile Brown honours God's faithfulness in 'Hafanani' & other new hits of the week

From love melodies to infectious energetic anthems, the music scene in the East African region is buzzing with fresh releases that promise to captivate your ears and have you grooving throughout the entire week.

Here is a list of the top 4 songs released this week.

Bang - Khaligraph Jones

ADVERTISEMENT

'Bang' by Khaligraph Jones is a captivating Kenyan music track that beautifully showcases Khaligraph Jones' exceptional talents.

With its mesmerising melodies and heartfelt lyrics, this song leaves a lasting impression on listeners.

Add this Kenyan music gem to your playlist and let it elevate your music experience.

Hafanani - Otile Brown

ADVERTISEMENT

'Hafanani' is a soul-stirring anthem that celebrates God's unwavering faithfulness in our lives.

With its uplifting melodies, this song serves as a powerful reminder of God's constant presence and provision through every season of life.

'Hafanani' is Otile's first-ever Gospel song. It directs listeners to reflect on the countless blessings and miracles that grace their journey.

Amua Leo - Lafrik

ADVERTISEMENT

Lafrik presents 'Amua Leo,' a touching love song that highlights the importance of decisiveness in relationships.

This track is part of the 'Love Freaks' album, blending Swahili and rhythm and blues under the SwaRnB genre.

Let Lafrik's soulful performance in 'Amua Leo' resonate with you as you explore the sentimental value of making decisions in love.

Lango - DJ Kezz fit. Guardian Angel

ADVERTISEMENT

DJ Kezz Kenya teams up with Guardian Angel in 'Lango,' a profound musical piece symboliSing the opening of a heavenly door by God.

This collaboration showcases the talent of both artists as they deliver one of their best performances together.