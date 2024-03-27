The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Meet Elly Wee: The rising star of Dancehall & Reggae music in Kenya

Lynet Okumu

Elly Wee officially began his musical career in 2020 and is eagerly anticipating collaborations with Kenyan artists such as KRG The Don, Khaligraph Jones, and Wyre.

Kenyan Dancehall & Reggae music Elly Wee
Kenyan Dancehall & Reggae music Elly Wee

Elly Wee, a Kenyan recording artist, is making waves in the music industry with his unique blend of reggae and dancehall vibes.

Recommended articles

From a young age, Elly Wee developed a passion for music. While his primary specialty is dancehall and reggae, his love for music transcends genres.

He officially began his musical career in 2020, inspired by the iconic dancehall and ragamuffin artists of the 80s and 90s.

Kenyan Dancehall & Reggae music Elly Wee
Kenyan Dancehall & Reggae music Elly Wee Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Elly Wee describes his musical style as a fusion of singing and toasting, influenced by the foundation artists of dancehall and reggae.

His music addresses a wide range of topics, including love, social commentary, and dance, often infused with humor.

Moreover, traveling abroad has significantly influenced his approach to music. His experiences in countries like Somalia, Ethiopia, and Djibouti have taught him the universality of music.

Despite language barriers, he realised that good music transcends borders and resonates with diverse audiences worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyan Dancehall & Reggae music Elly Wee
Kenyan Dancehall & Reggae music Elly Wee Pulse Live Kenya

Elly Wee identifies the lack of mentorship as a significant challenge in his musical journey. However, he remains resilient, learning from his experiences and striving for growth as an artist.

In Kenya, reggae and dancehall music enjoy immense popularity according to Elly Wee. The singer highlighted the need for unity among local dancehall artists to capitalise on the existing audience and elevate the genre's presence in the music industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elly Wee shares interesting insights into his song "Guh Dung." Despite missing the video shoot due to a missed flight, the track's infectious melody and rhythm captivated listeners.

Collaborating with talented individuals like Kalch and Ice, Elly Wee created a memorable piece that resonates with his fans.

Internationally, Elly Wee aims to collaborate with renowned artists such as Alaine, Tarrus Riley, and Busy Signal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Locally, he looks forward to working with talents like Wyre, Redsan, and Khaligraph Jones. With his latest single "Guh Dung" setting the stage, Elly Wee promises his fans more quality music and exciting collaborations in the pipeline.

Wee's ultimate dream is to live off music entirely while making a positive impact on society. He envisions using his music as a tool for education, entertainment, and social change, advocating for the betterment of individuals and communities.

With a commitment to delivering reggae and dancehall vibes alongside captivating collaborations, Elly Wee promises an exhilarating musical experience for his audience

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Meet Elly Wee: The rising star of Dancehall & Reggae music in Kenya

Meet Elly Wee: The rising star of Dancehall & Reggae music in Kenya

Notable Kenyans who've passed away since the beginning of 2024

Notable Kenyans who've passed away since the beginning of 2024

Outcry as Eric Omondi exposes alleged brutality by county askaris [Video]

Outcry as Eric Omondi exposes alleged brutality by county askaris [Video]

Beryl Itindi's pregnancy craving that forced a stranger to hastily exit a matatu

Beryl Itindi's pregnancy craving that forced a stranger to hastily exit a matatu

Otile Brown admits disappointment with reception of his new album

Otile Brown admits disappointment with reception of his new album

Deejay Xclusive leaves NRG Radio for Radio Africa, a day after Mwalimu Rachel

Deejay Xclusive leaves NRG Radio for Radio Africa, a day after Mwalimu Rachel

John De'Mathew's 2nd wife discusses rift with co-wife, 5 years after losing hubby

John De'Mathew's 2nd wife discusses rift with co-wife, 5 years after losing hubby

TikToker sheds tears on camera after reportedly being denied food at Chira's burial

TikToker sheds tears on camera after reportedly being denied food at Chira's burial

Nasra Yussuf divides fans with content depicting men's actions during iftar

Nasra Yussuf divides fans with content depicting men's actions during iftar

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan Dancehall & Reggae music Elly Wee

Meet Elly Wee: The rising star of Dancehall & Reggae music in Kenya

#PulseHot&Fresh: Here is a list of 6 new songs released this week

Top 5 songs released this week

Stephanie Ng'ang'a hosts Kenya Lionesses 7's and 15's Captains Grace Adhiambo and Natasha Emali as well as Kenya Shooting Federation athlete Priscillah Mburu on the Tusker Nexters Podcast

What is the next level for Kenya’s music, sports and creative arts?

Fourth Man EP launch by 1005 songs & More on March 22, 2024 at Weston Hotel

Rachel Ruto graces the launch of 'Fourth Man' EP at Weston Hotel