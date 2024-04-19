Meet Seroney: Lawyer-cum singer making waves in Afro-Pop

Hailing from the humble neighborhoods of Machakos town, his journey from adversity to stardom is both inspiring and remarkable.

Early influences and background

Born on February 25, 1988, in Nairobi, Seroney grew up with two younger sisters. Despite facing the challenges of poverty and crime in his surroundings, music became his refuge.

He recorded the 'Rick Dees Weekly Top 40' show on his mother's tapes, when he was still a teenager, immersing himself in the world of current hits and the music industry.

Musical journey & law career

Seroney's passion for music blossomed during his high school years at Kathiani Boys' High School, where he developed a deep appreciation for dancehall music.

Influenced by artists like Kelvin Little, Wayne Wonder, Voicemail, and Rupee, he found resonance in their R&B sound.

Initially starting his career as a gospel artist, Seroney recorded music at Lampstand Records.

His single 'Falling' featuring Rufftone skyrocketed to success, topping the gospel charts and earning him a Groove Awards nomination.

Despite a brief hiatus to pursue higher education in law, his passion for music remained strong.

According to Seroney, his passion for music overshadowed his law career, despite initially aspiring to specialize in entertainment law.

He acknowledged the need for improvements within the music and creative industries but found that his happiness and fulfillment lay within music studios, onstage, and within the music scene itself.

Success in secular music & international recognition

In 2015, Seroney ventured into secular music with his hit single 'Shuga,' which garnered widespread acclaim and international recognition in the U.S.A., Canada, and Europe.

Subsequent releases like 'Sweet Potato,' 'Delilah,' and collaborations with artists like Madtraxx and Naomi Wamboe further solidified his place in the music industry.

His debut album 'Am A Star,' released under Universal Music Group Kenya in November 2022, showcased a fusion of Swahili music, dancehall, and R&B.

Featuring chart-topping hits like 'Summertime' and 'Wiggle,' the album highlighted Seroney's versatility and musical prowess.

Seroney releases new music amidst health challenges

Despite facing a life-threatening illness in April 2024, Seroney remains undeterred in his musical journey.

Days after he underwent emergency surgery and a brief hospitalisation, he released his 'Inama', promising fans more music in the pipeline.