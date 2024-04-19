The sports category has moved to a new website.

Meet Seroney: Lawyer-cum singer making waves in Afro-Pop

Lynet Okumu

Seroney is popularly known for his hit single 'Shuga,' which garnered widespread acclaim and international recognition in the U.S.A., Canada, and Europe.

A Kenyan Afro-pop sensation, songwriter, record producer, and filmmaker Seroney
Seroney, an Afro-pop sensation, songwriter, record producer, and filmmaker, has captured the hearts of music lovers with his infectious beats and soulful lyrics.

Hailing from the humble neighborhoods of Machakos town, his journey from adversity to stardom is both inspiring and remarkable.

Born on February 25, 1988, in Nairobi, Seroney grew up with two younger sisters. Despite facing the challenges of poverty and crime in his surroundings, music became his refuge.

A Kenyan Afro-pop sensation, songwriter, record producer, and filmmaker Seroney ( Instagram )
He recorded the 'Rick Dees Weekly Top 40' show on his mother's tapes, when he was still a teenager, immersing himself in the world of current hits and the music industry.

Seroney's passion for music blossomed during his high school years at Kathiani Boys' High School, where he developed a deep appreciation for dancehall music.

Influenced by artists like Kelvin Little, Wayne Wonder, Voicemail, and Rupee, he found resonance in their R&B sound.

A Kenyan Afro-pop sensation, songwriter, record producer, and filmmaker Seroney ( Instagram )
Initially starting his career as a gospel artist, Seroney recorded music at Lampstand Records.

His single 'Falling' featuring Rufftone skyrocketed to success, topping the gospel charts and earning him a Groove Awards nomination.

Despite a brief hiatus to pursue higher education in law, his passion for music remained strong.

According to Seroney, his passion for music overshadowed his law career, despite initially aspiring to specialize in entertainment law.

A Kenyan Afro-pop sensation, songwriter, record producer, and filmmaker Seroney ( Instagram )
He acknowledged the need for improvements within the music and creative industries but found that his happiness and fulfillment lay within music studios, onstage, and within the music scene itself.

In 2015, Seroney ventured into secular music with his hit single 'Shuga,' which garnered widespread acclaim and international recognition in the U.S.A., Canada, and Europe.

Subsequent releases like 'Sweet Potato,' 'Delilah,' and collaborations with artists like Madtraxx and Naomi Wamboe further solidified his place in the music industry.

His debut album 'Am A Star,' released under Universal Music Group Kenya in November 2022, showcased a fusion of Swahili music, dancehall, and R&B.

Featuring chart-topping hits like 'Summertime' and 'Wiggle,' the album highlighted Seroney's versatility and musical prowess.

Despite facing a life-threatening illness in April 2024, Seroney remains undeterred in his musical journey.

Days after he underwent emergency surgery and a brief hospitalisation, he released his 'Inama', promising fans more music in the pipeline.

'Inama' is a collaborative single featuring Vicky Pon Dis, the same producer behind 'Shuga.' He describes the track as a club banger and an easy sing-along, perfectly suited for the dancehall scene. With plans for future releases and an EP on the horizon, Seroney continues to captivate audiences with his talent and resilience.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
