The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mohbad's father is set to drop a gospel album

Adeayo Adebiyi

Mohbad's father is set to drop a gospel album dedicated to his late son.

Mohbad's father to drop gospel album dedicated to late son
Mohbad's father to drop gospel album dedicated to late son

Recommended articles

Months after the passing of the musician, his father Mr. Apostle Oluwabamiwo Aloba AKA Omo Jesu has announced the impending arrival of a new gospel album.

The album titled 'Itunu' means "Comfort" in English and it's a tribute to his late son Mohbad who passed away on September 12, 2023 who passed out after receiving an injection to treat an infection he sustained from an injury.

Mohbad's passing was one of the biggest events in the Nigerian music industry in 2023. Tributes poured in from colleagues and fans all around the country including. American rappers Meek Mill, Lil Durk, and Kodak Black also paid tribute to the late artist whose death led to calls for a thorough investigation over allegations of bullying and oppression from some former associates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohbad's father's upcoming album is set to join the long list of tribute songs dedicated to the late musician who was one of Street Hop's foremost emissaries.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I'm too beautiful to listen to Gengetone - Viral Kanjo lady Gloria chooses violence

I'm too beautiful to listen to Gengetone - Viral Kanjo lady Gloria chooses violence

Dua Lipa & Billie Eilish say they have no interest in being invited to a karaoke party

Dua Lipa & Billie Eilish say they have no interest in being invited to a karaoke party

Miguna Miguna displays romantic side in heartwarming 23rd-anniversary message

Miguna Miguna displays romantic side in heartwarming 23rd-anniversary message

Nyako makes U-turn on deportation, details why she's not leaving Germany anytime soon

Nyako makes U-turn on deportation, details why she's not leaving Germany anytime soon

Alfa Mwana Mtule admits beating wife & apologises to Kenyans for false poisoning claims

Alfa Mwana Mtule admits beating wife & apologises to Kenyans for false poisoning claims

Trevor & Mungai Eve finally ready to expand family after a 5-year relationship

Trevor & Mungai Eve finally ready to expand family after a 5-year relationship

Daddy Owen breaks silence on Charlene Ruto's visit to his mother's home [Photos]

Daddy Owen breaks silence on Charlene Ruto's visit to his mother's home [Photos]

10 journalists/media personalities who became the news in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

10 journalists/media personalities who became the news in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

'Game of Thrones' creator says he's working on 3 animated spinoffs with HBO

'Game of Thrones' creator says he's working on 3 animated spinoffs with HBO

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mohbad's father to drop gospel album dedicated to late son

Mohbad's father is set to drop a gospel album

Redfourth Chorus

Redforth Chorus, behind 'Kuliko Jana' collabo with Sauti Sol closes after 7 years

Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish say they aren't fans of karaoke. [Image: Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic; Unique Nicole/WireImage]

Dua Lipa & Billie Eilish say they have no interest in being invited to a karaoke party

20 best Kenyan collabos of 2023

Top 20 Kenyan collabos of 2023