New music to listen to this week [Pulse Contributor's Review]

To add fun to the busy week ahead, here's a list of some new music to help you take it easy all through.

GeeGee ft. Ethics Entertainment - Masanse

The past few months have been rough as the news of police brutality and multiple reported killings have been frequently making headlines.

Since the youth are the main victims in this tragedy, several musicians have been backing the young Kenyans in the fight for justice and Gengetone group Ethics along with GeeGee are the latest.

On Monday (September 13), Masanse, along with its video directed by Vikta Daniels, premiered on GeeGee's YouTube channel.

The song is entirely dedicated to the fight against police brutality and killings. The visuals also feature different real footage of police officers man-handling civilians.

This time around, Swat handles the hook and shows some growth and maturity. This is evident on lines like, "Afande niache kejani, mimi si jangili ju niko na nati."

On his verse, Rekles also pours in some wisdom with lines like, "Heri uniseti pingu lakini usinieke chini, tumezika vijana kama thao, najitetea unanionyesha matharao."

Rayvanny - Wanaweweseka

Rayvanny's latest effort is a perfect cut for lovers. The Tanzanian singer does what he does best in the new track and manages to combine his romantic pen-game with his distinct voice and melody to create the smooth love ballad.

Released on September 11th, the 3 minutes and 23 seconds track was unleashed via the singer's record label Next Level Music, and Warner Music Group South Africa.

"Wanaovimba watapasuka. Niki kuposti namba insta pata chafuka. Watatamani huhack waje kufuta. Ooh lelele wanaweweseka. Nimekupa bundle watuperuzi, wanaweweseka'" Ray sings on some of the quotable lyrics.

Khaligraph Jones - Champez

The OG wants you to know that he is a champion, and oh yes you too you are a champ. This new banger won't let you give up on your grind, but instead will definitely boost your self-esteem and confidence.

The track is recorded over an up-beat instrumental and even if you aren't in a dancing mood, best believe you won't manage to sit back while it plays. Precisely, Khaligraph is looking to score another club hit with this joint.

Production is executed by Vinc on the Beat and Khaligraph himself. The captivating visuals that feature the Kayole rapper flexing his dance moves with the help of vixens, are directed by Trey Juelz.

Zzero Sufuri ft Frenno Di General and Capello - OSH

Zzero Sufuri is of the most gifted talents the game has seen in the past three years. With his unique flow and often unpredictable lyrics, he has won the hearts of many young folks in the EA. Now, imagine the Dagoretti native rapping on a UK/New York drill beat.

For his latest record, Zzero partners with Frenno Di General and Capello to create OSH. Nagi and Kashii are behind the production while Mike Lolly P is responsible for the video direction.

If you know Zzero very well, then you obviously understand that he's a dedicated marijuana enthusiast, and the content on the new gem doesn't betray this statement. In the video, the three rappers along with their entourage hang outdoors enjoying their weed joints.

Adekunle Gold, Davido - High

This list wouldn't be complete without a dose of Afro-pop, and this appears to be High by Nigerian artists Adekunle Gold and Davido.

Produced by Pheelz, the single boasts a typical Afro-pop production. On the hook, Adekunle sings, "Me I just want to be high. Be aight, be high. Me I just want to be high. Be aight, be high. Me I just want to be high."

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy

Toronto superstar rapper Drake released his highly-anticipated album Certified Lover Boy at the beginning of the month, and along with the project, he dropped the music video for one of the standout tracks, Way 2 Sexy.

The TooDope and TM88-produced track is a sample and interpolation of Right Said Fred's 1991 hit I'm Too Sexy. The video, which is directed by Dave Meyers, shows Drake recreating parts of Michael Jackson's iconic video for Black and White, as well as the Sylvester Stalone-starred First Blood (Rambo).

