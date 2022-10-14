RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Sauti Sol's 'Oversized T-shirt' and 5 other songs released this week [Watch]

Masia Wambua

#PulseHotandFresh - Check out Kenya's top musical releases this week featuring Bien, BMF, Rico Gang, Sauti Sol ft Matata Lexsil and others

Sauti Sol
Sauti Sol

Kenyan artistes are in the studio producing hits and releasing new music for fans to enjoy.

On this new music Friday, Pulse Hot n' Fresh takes a look at some big names in the local music scene who have released new music for their fans to ensure that you have a dancing weekend.

First up is one of the biggest names in vocals, the talented bald man, Bien. It is not necessarily a new single because the audio has been around for some time but today, he released a video. The song has been doing pretty well on the charts and playlists on radio.

  1. Bien - Inauma
Bien during a live performance
Bien during a live performance Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the video being still very young on YouTube (about 7 hours since its release) it has accumulated about 44,444 views.

2. BMF - Msaidizi

Members of the BMF group
Members of the BMF group Pulse Live Kenya

The gospel group BMF(Be My Faithful ones) was formed in 2006 and consists of four guys namely, Fredrick Ouma a.k.a Mizzile, Samuel Maina a.k.a Sammy Dee, Harison Ashioya a.k.a Harry Ash and Patrick Maina a.k.a Maich.

They have a new video up on YouTube which was released almost the same time as the song and has already received 1690 views.

3. Vic West - Kuna Kuna ft. Fathermoh, Savara, Brandy Maina & Thee Exit Band

A poster announcing the release of the new song Kuka kula as shared by Vic west
A poster announcing the release of the new song Kuka kula as shared by Vic west Pulse Live Kenya

Sauti Sol's Savara has also featured in a song, Kuna kuna. The new song was released on Tuesday and has so far attracted 128,218 views. The song is by Vic West and he also also featured Fathermoh, Brandy Maina and Thee Exit Band.

Since Sauti Sol agreed to do solo projects most of them have either released single projects and or collaborations and features that have ended up doing well on the charts

4. Matata ft Sauti Sol - Oversized T-shirt

Sauti Sol group members, Bien, Savara, Polycarp and Chimano
Sauti Sol group members, Bien, Savara, Polycarp and Chimano Pulse Live Kenya

However much one of the most successful groups in Africa, Sauti Sol may be working on solo projects, they are not putting off the aspect of working together as a group with other artistes.

The award-winning group has released a new song in which they have been featured by another group, Matata, and today October 14, they released a new song on YouTube.

The song premiered in the morning hours on YouTube and has already received 39,715 views.

5. Lexsil - This Love

Musician Lexsil
Musician Lexsil Pulse Live Kenya

Lexsil who is signed under Just In Love Music record label owned by singer Otile Brown was also on the record of musicians in Kenya to release a song.

The video has a very interesting storyline with good intro shots. The song was released on YouTube on October 11 and the love is interesting as it has 83, 844 views already.

6. Rico Gang Ft Benzema, Willis Raburu & Vic West - Sababisha

'Sababisha' poster as shared by Rico Gang on their social media
'Sababisha' poster as shared by Rico Gang on their social media Pulse Live Kenya

Citizen TV's Willis Raburu is at it again. The TV and radio host has been featured by Rico Gang in their latest song Sababisha. Also featured in the song are musicians Benzema and Vic West who also released a song, Kuna Kuna.

The song has already received 13,720 views on YouTube since being uploaded on Wednesday, October 12.

Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
