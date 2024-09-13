Nyashinski drops truth bombs in 'To Whom It May Concern' & other hits of the week

From hip-hop to R&B and socially conscious music, these songs are setting trends on social media platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

Here’s a roundup of some of the hottest tracks currently making waves in Kenya.

OOZIN - King Kaka ft. Scar Mkadinali

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyan rapper King Kaka has released a feel-good track titled 'OOZIN,' featuring fellow industry legend Scar Mkadinali.

In the song, the two artists celebrate the good things life has brought them, reflecting on their journey from being broke to now making money and touching dollars!

Rada Safi - Khaligraph Jones

Kenyan singer Khaligraph Jones has released a new single titled 'Rada Safi' from his latest album, 'Invisible Currency.'

ADVERTISEMENT

The phrase 'Rada Safi' is a laid-back way of saying that everything is going smoothly or that there's no issue. Enjoy!

Naskia Kudance - Moji Shortbabaa ft. Weka Tick

Moji Shortbabaa has released a new praise song called 'Naskia Kudance', featuring the Weka Tick crew, including Jabidii, Timeless Noel, and Didi Man.

'Naskia Kudance', which means 'I feel like dancing', is all about celebrating life, faith, and joy in a fun and energetic way.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Weka Tick crew adds even more excitement to the song, making it a lively party anthem that keeps the praise and good vibes going strong.

Jitu - Nyashinaksi ft. Khaligraph Jones & Savara

Kenyan rapper, songwriter, and performer Nyashinski has made a powerful comeback with his latest track 'Jitu,' featuring Khaligraph Jones and Savara.

This is the second track off his EP, 'To Whom It May Concern.' The song showcases the artists' resilience as they proudly refer to themselves as the OGs and the beasts of the game!

ADVERTISEMENT

Ololufe Mi - Jux ft. Diamond Platnumz

Tanzanian music stars Juma Jux and Diamond Platnumz have teamed up once again for their highly anticipated new single, 'Ololufe Mi'.