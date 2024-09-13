The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Nyashinski drops truth bombs in 'To Whom It May Concern' & other hits of the week

Lynet Okumu

#PulseHotAndFresh: Here is a list of new songs released this week

#PulseHotAndFresh: Here is a list of new songs released this week
#PulseHotAndFresh: Here is a list of new songs released this week

The East African music scene is buzzing with fresh releases and collaborations that are capturing the attention of fans both locally and internationally.

Recommended articles

From hip-hop to R&B and socially conscious music, these songs are setting trends on social media platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

Here’s a roundup of some of the hottest tracks currently making waves in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyan rapper King Kaka has released a feel-good track titled 'OOZIN,' featuring fellow industry legend Scar Mkadinali.

In the song, the two artists celebrate the good things life has brought them, reflecting on their journey from being broke to now making money and touching dollars!

Kenyan singer Khaligraph Jones has released a new single titled 'Rada Safi' from his latest album, 'Invisible Currency.'

ADVERTISEMENT

The phrase 'Rada Safi' is a laid-back way of saying that everything is going smoothly or that there's no issue. Enjoy!

Moji Shortbabaa has released a new praise song called 'Naskia Kudance', featuring the Weka Tick crew, including Jabidii, Timeless Noel, and Didi Man.

'Naskia Kudance', which means 'I feel like dancing', is all about celebrating life, faith, and joy in a fun and energetic way.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Weka Tick crew adds even more excitement to the song, making it a lively party anthem that keeps the praise and good vibes going strong.

Kenyan rapper, songwriter, and performer Nyashinski has made a powerful comeback with his latest track 'Jitu,' featuring Khaligraph Jones and Savara.

This is the second track off his EP, 'To Whom It May Concern.' The song showcases the artists' resilience as they proudly refer to themselves as the OGs and the beasts of the game!

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanzanian music stars Juma Jux and Diamond Platnumz have teamed up once again for their highly anticipated new single, 'Ololufe Mi'.

This track is a soulful tribute to love and devotion, showcasing the undeniable chemistry between the two talented artists, as well as Juma Jux and his Nigerian lady.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nyashinski drops truth bombs in 'To Whom It May Concern' & other hits of the week

Nyashinski drops truth bombs in 'To Whom It May Concern' & other hits of the week

DJ Neptune celebrates young African artists in new album 'Greatness'

DJ Neptune celebrates young African artists in new album 'Greatness'

Health condition that forced SDA music DJ Kezz to go bald

Health condition that forced SDA music DJ Kezz to go bald

How 'Sultana' actor Verity Wakilo beat breast cancer to shine on TV

How 'Sultana' actor Verity Wakilo beat breast cancer to shine on TV

She is fine - Family gives clarity after viral video of former NMG journalist

She is fine - Family gives clarity after viral video of former NMG journalist

Street name vs real name: 69 peculiar names of Kenya's most popular celebs

Street name vs real name: 69 peculiar names of Kenya's most popular celebs

Pritty Vishy apologises to fans as she reveals truth about Kiengei deals

Pritty Vishy apologises to fans as she reveals truth about Kiengei deals

Bahati shares deepest regret about Mr Seed’s late mum

Bahati shares deepest regret about Mr Seed’s late mum

Even spouses can’t be trusted - Bishop Kiengei reacts to Dama's leaked phone call

Even spouses can’t be trusted - Bishop Kiengei reacts to Dama's leaked phone call

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

#PulseHotAndFresh: Here is a list of new songs released this week.

Mr Seed shares pain of losing mum in 'I Love You Mama' & other tracks of the week