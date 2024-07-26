The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Fresh releases: Bensoul sets party vibe as Diamond surprises fans with 'Komasava Remix'

Lynet Okumu

#PulseHotAndFresh: Here is a list of new songs released this week.

#PulseHotAndfresh: Diamonds' 'Komasava Remix' & other top songs of the week
#PulseHotAndfresh: Diamonds' 'Komasava Remix' & other top songs of the week

This week, the East African music scene is buzzing with fresh releases from some of the region's most beloved artists.

Recommended articles

From Kenya to Tanzania, these musicians have dropped new tracks that are already capturing the hearts of fans.

From Bensoul's love ballads to Diamond's dominance with 'Komasava' latest offerings feature a mix of signature romantic tunes, nostalgic yet fresh renditions, powerful collaborations, and catchy Amapiano beats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyan multi-award-winning artist Bensoul, has released his much-anticipated album, The Party & The After Party.

This is Bensoul's second album following the success of his debut album, The Lion of Sudah. Formerly a Sol Generation artist, he is now an independent musician with his own record label, Sudah Nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He described the album which features various artist such as Harmonize, Ywayaa, and Bien as a musical journey that mirrors the experience of attending multiple parties.

Kenyan singer, songwriter, and rapper Fena Gitu has released a new track, 'Pressure', featuring Gengetone sensation Trio Mio.

Playing off the popular phrase in Kenya, 'Pressure increases or decreases,' this song is a party anthem guaranteed to get you dancing all night long!

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyan singer Mr. Malavidavi B Classic has released a new love ballad titled 'Asali,' perfect for winning someone's heart.

In this track, B Classic serenades a special lady, praising her sweetness and likening it to honey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Sol Generation boy band Watendawili has released a new hit, 'Olo', just months after the success of their single 'Cham Thum', which boasts over 3 million YouTube views.

'Olo' is a love song where the trio expresses how much they miss a special someone and how their absence leaves them feeling incomplete.

Enjoy!

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyan singer and Saldido International CEO Willy Paul has dropped a new hit track titled 'Sure Bet'.

This energetic love anthem combines upbeat rhythms with confident and uplifting lyrics. In the song, Willy declares his certainty about his feelings, letting the beautiful lady know that her love is a 'sure bet'.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exceptionally talented Tanzanian artist Abigail Chamungwana, known on stage as Abby Chams, has just dropped a sizzling new single titled 'Nyash'.

In this track, Abby Chams celebrates the beauty of 'nyash', which translates to ]sitting tools'.

Regardless of size, it is a nyash according to Abby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz has once again asserted his dominance in the music scene with the release of his latest music video ‘Komasava,’ featuring Jason Derulo, Khalil Harrison, and Chley.

The song marks a significant milestone for Diamond, who has been striving for global recognition through his collaborations.

The video offers a refreshing and energetic addition to Chibu Dangote’s repertoire, filmed in multiple stunning locations across the globe.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Fresh releases: Bensoul sets party vibe as Diamond surprises fans with 'Komasava Remix'

Fresh releases: Bensoul sets party vibe as Diamond surprises fans with 'Komasava Remix'

The Party & After The Party: Bensoul's message to exes as he embraces fresh start

The Party & After The Party: Bensoul's message to exes as he embraces fresh start

5 iconic acceptance speeches from Pulse Influencer Awards

5 iconic acceptance speeches from Pulse Influencer Awards

James Mwangi speaks on wife Mercy Mawia’s burial plans amid cremation reports

James Mwangi speaks on wife Mercy Mawia’s burial plans amid cremation reports

Seeking peace: Mulamwah & wife Ruth K unmask hidden struggles with Carol Sonie

Seeking peace: Mulamwah & wife Ruth K unmask hidden struggles with Carol Sonie

Director Trevor defends his comments about female creators who eroticise content

Director Trevor defends his comments about female creators who eroticise content

VIDEO: Ngina Kenyatta’s rare public appearance sparks comparisons with Charlene

VIDEO: Ngina Kenyatta’s rare public appearance sparks comparisons with Charlene

Huruma Town Kids founder and director passes away

Huruma Town Kids founder and director passes away

Franklin Wallah: From salesperson to Citizen TV's Crime & Investigations Editor

Franklin Wallah: From salesperson to Citizen TV's Crime & Investigations Editor

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

#PulseHotAndfresh: Diamonds' 'Komasava Remix' & other top songs of the week

Fresh releases: Bensoul sets party vibe as Diamond surprises fans with 'Komasava Remix'

Nigerian music sensation Blaqbonez

Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez captures essence of love in new single 'Fire On Me'

Kenyan singer Bensoul during an interview at Pulse Live Kenya studios on July 26, 2024.

The Party & After The Party: Bensoul's message to exes as he embraces fresh start

#PulseHot&Fresh: A collage of (From left) singers Bien, Maandy and Boutross

Bien enlists Nigeria's Adekunle for 'Wahala' & other must-hear songs of the week