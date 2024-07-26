Fresh releases: Bensoul sets party vibe as Diamond surprises fans with 'Komasava Remix'

From Kenya to Tanzania, these musicians have dropped new tracks that are already capturing the hearts of fans.

From Bensoul's love ballads to Diamond's dominance with 'Komasava' latest offerings feature a mix of signature romantic tunes, nostalgic yet fresh renditions, powerful collaborations, and catchy Amapiano beats.

Here is a list of six songs released this week

The After Party - Bensoul

Kenyan multi-award-winning artist Bensoul, has released his much-anticipated album, The Party & The After Party.

This is Bensoul's second album following the success of his debut album, The Lion of Sudah. Formerly a Sol Generation artist, he is now an independent musician with his own record label, Sudah Nation.

He described the album which features various artist such as Harmonize, Ywayaa, and Bien as a musical journey that mirrors the experience of attending multiple parties.

Pressure Fena Gitu ft. Trio Mio

Kenyan singer, songwriter, and rapper Fena Gitu has released a new track, 'Pressure', featuring Gengetone sensation Trio Mio.

Playing off the popular phrase in Kenya, 'Pressure increases or decreases,' this song is a party anthem guaranteed to get you dancing all night long!

Asali - B classic

Kenyan singer Mr. Malavidavi B Classic has released a new love ballad titled 'Asali,' perfect for winning someone's heart.

In this track, B Classic serenades a special lady, praising her sweetness and likening it to honey.

Olo - Watendawili

Former Sol Generation boy band Watendawili has released a new hit, 'Olo', just months after the success of their single 'Cham Thum', which boasts over 3 million YouTube views.

'Olo' is a love song where the trio expresses how much they miss a special someone and how their absence leaves them feeling incomplete.

Enjoy!

Sure Bet - Willy Paul

Kenyan singer and Saldido International CEO Willy Paul has dropped a new hit track titled 'Sure Bet'.

This energetic love anthem combines upbeat rhythms with confident and uplifting lyrics. In the song, Willy declares his certainty about his feelings, letting the beautiful lady know that her love is a 'sure bet'.

Nyash - Abigail Charms

The exceptionally talented Tanzanian artist Abigail Chamungwana, known on stage as Abby Chams, has just dropped a sizzling new single titled 'Nyash'.

In this track, Abby Chams celebrates the beauty of 'nyash', which translates to ]sitting tools'.

Regardless of size, it is a nyash according to Abby.

Komasava - Diamond ft. Jason Derulo

Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz has once again asserted his dominance in the music scene with the release of his latest music video ‘Komasava,’ featuring Jason Derulo, Khalil Harrison, and Chley.

The song marks a significant milestone for Diamond, who has been striving for global recognition through his collaborations.