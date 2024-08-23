Hot & fresh music: Dyana Cods rules with 'Set It' as Otile Brown calls for reset

From hip-hop to R&B and socially conscious music, these songs are setting trends on social media platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

Here’s a roundup of some of the hottest tracks currently making waves in Kenya.

Set It - Dyana Cods ft. Ajay (Buruklyn Boyz)

Kenyan rapper Dyana Cods has released a new hit titled 'Set It', featuring Ajay, a member of the popular group Buruklyn Boyz.

Since its release, the song has taken over TikTok trends, with fans creating videos using the track’s catchy beats and lyrics.

Enjoy!

Africa - Otile Brown

Popular Kenyan singer Otile Brown, whose real name is Jacob Obunga, has released a new song titled 'Africa'.

This track is a solidarity anthem that highlights the political challenges facing the continent and calls for change. The music video features scenes of protests, with people holding placards expressing dissatisfaction with politicians and calling for accountability.

Otile also references public figures like Hassan Joho and Kipchumba Murkomen, showing clips of them discussing their net worth during their swearing-in ceremonies as ministers.

Tonight - Nikita Kering ft. Lil Maina

Nikita Kering, one of Kenya’s most popular new-generation singers, has teamed up with Lil Maina for a remix of her latest track, 'Tonight'.

This collaboration brings together two of the country’s rising stars, blending their unique styles in a feel-good R&B-pop song.

The stripped-down nature of the remix showcases their musical creativity and chemistry, offering a refreshing take on the original.

Now You Know (Umeniknow) - Sean NMG ft. YBWSmith, Lil Maina & Danski

Arbantone star Sean NMG has released the highly anticipated video for his single 'Now You Know (Umeniknow)', featuring fellow artists YBWSmith, Lil Maina, and Danski.

The song is about rising above challenges and gaining recognition through hard work and determination.

Its catchy hook and relatable lyrics make it an instant favorite among fans, resonating with many who appreciate its motivational theme.

5. Atajibeba - Platform ft. Lava Lava

Tanzanian artist Lava Lava, signed under WCB Wasafi record label, has collaborated with fellow musician Platform on a new track titled 'Atajibeba'.