ADVERTISEMENT
Nikita Kering back with 'Let You Down' & 6 other fresh songs of the week

Lynet Okumu

PulseHot&Fresh: Here are 7 songs released this week!

Here are 7 fresh songs released this week
Here are 7 fresh songs released this week

The year has just begun, and East African artists are already making waves with their latest musical releases.

From catchy beats to soulful melodies, these songs are setting the tone for a vibrant year of music ahead.

Here are 7 fresh songs released this week

Kenyan singer and CEO of Saldido International, Willy Paul, kicks off the year with his latest banger, 'Keroro.'

In this upbeat track, Pozzee showcases his musical prowess while narrating a story of falling for a lady who enjoys her drinks. The catchy tune is sure to get listeners grooving to the rhythm.

Renowned Kenyan R&B sensation Nikita Kering’ makes a grand return with "Let You Down," featuring Nigerian singer Ekene Nkemena, also known as Kemena.

After a year-long hiatus, Nikita delivers a soulful track that explores themes of love, longing, and resilience. Her lyrics and emotive vocals captivate listeners, making this song a must-listen.

Bridget Blue, known for her hit single 'Kesho,' makes a splash with her latest release 'Crocodile Tears.'

This sizzling R&B track explores the themes of love, betrayal, and regret, showcasing Bridget's versatility as an artist.

With its captivating lyrics and infectious beat, 'Crocodile Tears' is set to become a fan favorite and solidify Bridget's place in the music industry.

Kenyan duo Vijana Barubaru, known for their sweet love ballads, kick off the month of love with their latest release 'Nowe.'

The song, part of their EP 'Passionate Pages,' tells the story of love and devotion during tough times.

He appreciates her for the love she is already showing him and vows to reward her by continuing to love her when things get better. It is another modern-day East African ballad from V-BE

Renowned female DJ, Dj Kezz Kenya, known for her skillful mixing of SDA songs, returns with a new release titled 'Badilika.'

This fresh track features Tanzanian Gospel icon Rose Muhando and offers a captivating blend of gospel melodies and powerful vocals.

With its message of change and spiritual transformation, 'Badilika' resonates deeply with listeners, inspiring them to embrace positive shifts in their lives.

Talented hip-hop artist Trio Mio collaborates with Sauti Sol's Bien for their latest track 'Ndani.'

The Swahili word meaning 'inside' sets the tone for this energetic and upbeat song about contentment and love.

Trio Mio's rap style blends seamlessly with Bien's seasoned vocals, creating a dynamic and unforgettable track that is sure to get listeners moving.

The music video 'Dah!' by Nandy featuring Alikiba showcases the exceptional talent of the two Tanzanian artists, African Princess Nandy and King Kiba vocals.

Following the resounding success of the original version, which captivated music fans, this collaboration aims to elevate the beautiful tune to new heights.

With lyrical expressions of artistic love from both artists, the song highlights their vocal prowess and musical versatility.

Lynet Okumu
