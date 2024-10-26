Savara serenades Nasieku in 'Show You Off' & other top songs of the week

From rap anthems to feel-good jams that celebrate love, and Gospel songs that bring you closer to God, these songs are taking over social media, setting trends on platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

Here’s a roundup of some of the tracks currently making waves in Kenya

Show You Off - Savara

Sauti Sol’s Savara is back with a hit, 'Show You Off', featuring some of the most talented dancers in the +254!

In 'Show You Off', Savara expresses his love and proudly shows it to the world.

This love ballad blends salsa vibes with Kenyan modern beats, creating a fresh, dynamic sound.

The dancers, including Nasieku, who stars as the lead vixen, showcase impressive skills that bring the song’s visuals to life. Enjoy!

Nashipai - Bahati ft. Leshao Leshao

Award-winning Kenyan singer Kevin Kioko, popularly known as Bahati, has released the visuals for his latest hit 'Nashipai', featuring Maasai singer Leshao Leshao.

In this love ballad from his new EP Village Love, Bahati and Leshao express their affection for a Maasai woman named Nashipai. Enjoy!

Chizi - Steph Kapela ft. Ricky Miruka

'Chizi' by Steph Kapela, featuring Ricky Miruka, is an upbeat song capturing the lively Kenyan party culture, or 'sherehe'.

It’s the first Urbantone track led by a saxophone, adding a unique touch to the genre while keeping Kenyans dancing.

Steph Kapela’s lyrics and vocals, along with Ricky Miruka’s saxophone and production, make this song a fresh addition to the popular Urbantone wave.

Usemi Sina - Nandy ft. Harmonize

Tanzanian singer Nandy, known as the "African Princess," has teamed up with industry star Harmonize for a powerful love song, 'Usemi Sina'.

The lyrics dive into deep feelings of love and gratitude, capturing the emotions that sometimes words can’t fully express.

Nandy and Harmonize’s voices blend effortlessly, bringing sincerity to the song’s gentle, moving melody, which highlights the feeling of being left speechless by true affection.

Unanichekesha - Marioo

Tanzanian singer-songwriter Marioo has dropped a new track titled 'Unanichekesha'.