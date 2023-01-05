Quavo honors Takeoff in emotional new song 'Without You' [Watch]

The song ‘Without You’ reminisces the times the two shared during the time he was alive.

Quavo in the song says days have been different without Takeoff and has been crying endlessly since his demise. Towards the end of the song, Quavo sends an apology to the rapper.

The song has since garnered over 480,000 views and has gotten positive reactions from fans who have shared their messages of warmth to the rapper.

Below is the link to the song:

Takeoff was allegedly shot after a scuffle erupted during a dice game. It is said that the shooting happened as the two were visiting friends and associates for the holidays.

According to US reports, Takeoff's cousin, Quavo linked up with a few of his friends on the Northside of Houston in the greater Fifth Ward, and hours later, the pair and their friends headed town to South Houston for a private gathering to celebrate the birthday of Jas Prince, son of Mr. J. Prince.

The rapper was pronounced dead on the scene. Takeoff, Kirshnik Khari Ball, was born on June 18, 1994, and is best known as a member of the hip-hop trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and first cousin Offset.