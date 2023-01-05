ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Quavo honors Takeoff in emotional new song 'Without You' [Watch]

Amos Robi

Takeoff was shot dead in November 2021 after a scuffle during a dice game

Offset and Quavo
Offset and Quavo

Two months after Migos rapper Takeoff was killed in a shooting incident, his bandmate Quavo has released an emotional tribute song in his memory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The song ‘Without You’ reminisces the times the two shared during the time he was alive.

Quavo in the song says days have been different without Takeoff and has been crying endlessly since his demise. Towards the end of the song, Quavo sends an apology to the rapper.

The song has since garnered over 480,000 views and has gotten positive reactions from fans who have shared their messages of warmth to the rapper.

Below is the link to the song:

Takeoff was allegedly shot after a scuffle erupted during a dice game. It is said that the shooting happened as the two were visiting friends and associates for the holidays.

According to US reports, Takeoff's cousin, Quavo linked up with a few of his friends on the Northside of Houston in the greater Fifth Ward, and hours later, the pair and their friends headed town to South Houston for a private gathering to celebrate the birthday of Jas Prince, son of Mr. J. Prince.

The rapper was pronounced dead on the scene. Takeoff, Kirshnik Khari Ball, was born on June 18, 1994, and is best known as a member of the hip-hop trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and first cousin Offset.

Among the jams Takeoff took part in were 'Hotel Lobby', 'Last Memory', 'Messy' and 'Nothing Changed'

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Willy Pozee asks for Sh123 million to star in reality show

Willy Pozee asks for Sh123 million to star in reality show

Harmonize introduces new girlfriend after break up with Kajala [Photos]

Harmonize introduces new girlfriend after break up with Kajala [Photos]

Quavo honors Takeoff in emotional new song 'Without You' [Watch]

Quavo honors Takeoff in emotional new song 'Without You' [Watch]

Finally! Season 2 of 'Single Kiasi' set for premiere [Details]

Finally! Season 2 of 'Single Kiasi' set for premiere [Details]

Alex Mwakideu closes down 2 business ventures

Alex Mwakideu closes down 2 business ventures

Madonna honours selfless Kenyan with mural made of glass [Video]

Madonna honours selfless Kenyan with mural made of glass [Video]

Boutross drops saucy visuals for hit song 'Angela' [WATCH]

Boutross drops saucy visuals for hit song 'Angela' [WATCH]

Mary Lincon makes 1 wish for the year after scandalous 2022

Mary Lincon makes 1 wish for the year after scandalous 2022

Justina Syokau explains why she is quitting music in teary interview [Video]

Justina Syokau explains why she is quitting music in teary interview [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pritty Vishy debuts as a rapper with 'Dear Ex' song released on December 31, 2022

Pritty Vishy's song 'Dear Ex' rakes in 28K views in 1st day of release [Video]

Trio Mio releases first song after clearing school

Trio Mio drops new banger days after completing high school [WATCH]

VIDEO: Boutross Munene drops music video for hit song 'Angela' featuring Juicee Mann

Boutross drops saucy visuals for hit song 'Angela' [WATCH]

Offset and Quavo

Quavo honors Takeoff in emotional new song 'Without You' [Watch]