Breaking boundaries - Rapper Kalasinga's unique sound & inspirational journey

Emerging from the vibrant streets of Nairobi, Kalasinga, an up-and-coming rapper, has begun carving a niche in the Kenyan music scene with his latest collaboration, 'Diss na Drill,' featuring the renowned Buruklyn Boyz.

His journey into music, fueled by passion and necessity, mirrors the highs and lows typical of the creative world, where dreams often clash with reality.

From a young age, Kalasinga's passion for music burned bright, fueled by both artistic inspiration and the pressing need to generate income in the face of unemployment.

Rapper Kalasinga

Influenced by the emerging genres of gengetone and drill music, Kalasinga found inspiration in artists like Mbogi Genje for gengetone and Wakadinali and Buruklyn Boyz for drill beats. Clemmo's prominence in the industry further fueled his ambition.

"My biggest influences were the new wave of music gengetone and drill music.Mbogi genje for gengetone and wakadinali and buruklyn boys for the drill beat.Also Clemmo being renowned in the music industry was a big influence," he told this writer.

Determined to make his mark in the drill music scene, Kalasinga sought to explore the genre in a fresh, innovative way. His track 'Diss na Drill' is a testament to his real-life experiences and serves as a rallying cry for others to pursue their dreams relentlessly.

"The song is inspired by real life experiences with the target to encourage the people to keep chasing their dreams and use their talent without limitations," says Kalasinga.

A voracious consumer of diverse musical genres, Kalasinga's creative process involves experimenting with beats from his producer and drawing from the tapestry of his life experiences.

This approach has birthed 'CHAFUTONE'—a unique blend of rhythms and genres that promises to redefine Kenyan music.

Looking ahead, Kalasinga has ambitious plans to release an EP titled 'Rada Fulani,' which promises to incorporate a range of sounds and genres.

An album is also on the horizon, signalling his commitment to pushing boundaries and making waves in the Kenyan music scene.

Despite financial challenges along the way, Kalasinga has navigated through with the support of friends and family who share his vision.