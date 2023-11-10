Young Thug's lyrics from these songs will be used as evidence in court

A judge in Atlanta, where he is being tried, made the ruling this week noting that the songs will be used “...to prove other things your clients may have been involved in. I don’t think it’s an attack on free speech".

Young Thug is on trial for allegedly running a gang, Young Slime Life, which executed murders & carjackings, trafficked drugs and was involved in a number of other crimes for approximately 10 years.

The 'Stoner' rapper founded his Young Stoner Life record company in 2016 which prosecutors claim was comprised of YSL gang members.

One of the prosecutors, in his submissions to the court, noted: "The issue here is not rap. This is not randomly the state attempting to bring in Run DMC from the 80s. This is specific. These are party admissions. They just happen to come in the form of lyrics."

Lyrics cited as evidence in Young Thug's case

In the second verse of the 2021 song 'Really Be Slime', Thug raps, "You wanna be slime? Go catch you a body" which the prosecution intends to prove meant that the YSL gang members had to commit a murder to belong.

'Anybody', a 2018 song in which Nicki Minaj was featured, the line "I never killed anybody, But I got somethin’ to do with that body, I told them to shoot a hundred rounds ... ready for war like I’m Russia ... I get all type of cash, I’m a general" was also cited as evidence that could see Young Thug facing a life sentence.

In the 2016 song, 'Slime Sh*t', prosecutors argued that Jeffery Williams made reference to killing a police officer when he raps in the chorus "...YSL sh*t, killin' 12 sh*t...".

Further, the song's pre-chorus lyrics, "Hundred rounds in a Tahoe", have been linked to a 2015 drive-by murder of one Donovan Thomas, whose death is charged to the YSL gang members under trial.

“Not only did Donovan Thomas drive a Tahoe, there were multiple rounds of shell casings laid out on the ground where he was killed in front of his barbershop.

“While it may on the surface seem irrelevant, when you put it to the facts that are going to come out in this case, that particular verse becomes very relevant,” the prosecution side told the court this week.

Other lyrics that the prosecution intends to use as evidence include:-

