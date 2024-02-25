Lead singer of Morgan Heritage, Peter Morgan dies at 47

The revered lead singer of the iconic reggae band ascended on February 23, 2024, leaving behind a legacy that has indelibly shaped the genre and touched the hearts of fans worldwide.

Morgan Heritage Family announces the death of their lead singer Peter Anthony Morgan

Peter Anthony Morgan, popularly known to many as simply 'Peetah', was not just the voice that propelled Morgan Heritage to international acclaim; he was a devoted husband, father, son, and brother.

The family's Instagram statement on February 25, captured their profound loss

"It is out of sincere love that we share that our beloved husband, father, son, brother, and lead singer of Morgan Heritage, Peter Anthony Morgan, has ascended today, February 23, 2024. Jah come and save us from ourselves because love is the only way," reads the statement.

Friends & fans send condolences to the Morgan Heritage Family

As news of Peter's passing spreads, the outpouring of love and support from fans, fellow musicians, and the global community has been overwhelming. The Morgan Heritage family has expressed their heartfelt gratitude for this tide of compassion.

Peter Anthony Morgan's journey with Morgan Heritage was remarkable. Born into a family with deep musical roots, he, alongside his siblings, carried forward the legacy of their father, reggae artist Denroy Morgan.

The Morgan Heritage Family music & Peter Morgan's role in its success

Morgan Heritage, known as the 'Royal Family of Reggae', blended rich harmonies, conscious lyrics, and a commitment to the roots of reggae music.

Peter's voice was crucial to this blend, delivering messages of love, unity, and social consciousness that resonated globally.

The band consisted of Peetah's siblings Roy 'Gramps' Morgan and Memmalatel 'Mr Mojo' Morgan. Former members include Una Morgan and Nakhamyah 'Lukes' Morgan.

Morgan Heritage's music, under Peter's lead, transcended borders and cultures, earning them a dedicated fan base and numerous accolades, including a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album.