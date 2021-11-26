RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema goes on a Twitter rant, after DJ Neptune presumably releases his song without his consent

Authors:

Motolani Alake

A track titled 'For You' on Neptune's new album features the MAVIN/Jonzing act.

Rema calls out DJ Neptune. (Breed)
Rema calls out DJ Neptune. (Breed)

In the early hours of November 26, 2021, Nigerian star, Rema, took to his Twitter page to express displeasure at the release of a DJ Neptune record, which features him.

Around the same time, the star DJ and emPawa frontliner had released his sophomore studio album, Greatness 2.0. On it, a track titled 'For You' features the MAVIN/Jonzing act.

In a 5-tweet thread, Rema rants, "With all due respect chief! Dropped my old record without due process?!! I'm not happy at all @deejayneptune.

"Don't violate the codes, can't drop my song without my notice, can't even remember the last time we spoke big bro. I pleaded with my manager behind the scenes when y'all tagged me before it dropped. Y'all still went ahead! c'mon nau!

"THE GAME! Don't ride on my humility. There are some things I can't be talked out of and number one is my ART. If you're not ok with it, then it's war it's WAR. Don J go vex for me. Baba forgive me, but this no join at all.

"Lastly, TAKE MY SHIT DOWN! I'm finna make new enemies after this, but God big pass INDUSTRY.

"THE GAME has slapped me too many times on the cheek, I dey quiet because I get people interest to protect and a family to feed. Abeg I sabi mind my business but make nobody vex me o."

Since Rema announced his debut album, Raves and Roses, he's been quiet. But over the past few weeks, he's been quite active on social media again, with braggadocio on steroids. Some fans on social media are arguing that Rema might release a new single soon.

In the meantime, fans are loving 'For You.'

