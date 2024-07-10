Mr Tee's 'Digi' tops list of 15 most streamed Kenyan songs globally

This list highlights Kenyan songs that have garnered the most listens from outside the country between January 1 and June 30, 2024.

Rising popularity of Kenyan music

The Global Impact List is dominated by tracks from the Arbantone genre, which is quickly gaining popularity, particularly among the Gen Z audience in Kenya.

Other prominent genres on the list include Afrofusion and R&B. These genres reflect the diverse musical tastes and talents emerging from Kenya.

Top 15 Kenyan songs with biggest global streaming numbers in 2024

Below is the list of top Kenyan songs with the biggest global streaming numbers for the first half of 2024:

Mr Tee ft. Tenorboy & Prod Chacha - DIGII III TRAILER Mr Tee ft. Tenorboy & Prod chacha - DIGII III Nnavy ft. Karun, Msaki & Hendrick Sam - Let Me Blinky Bill ft. GoldLink - Compare Jeff Kaale ft Soave Lofi - Honey Mint Nanku ft. Karun - Capital Yammi ft. Lexsil & ZiiBeats - Love Crazy Fully Focus ft. Sofiya Nzau - Mwanake Jeff Kaale ft. Eleven - Euphorie Bien ft. Fally Ipupa - Ma Cherie (Remix) Mr.Tee ft. Sosatheprodigyy & o6ix_june - Digii ii Blinky Bill ft. Nature - Oh Wah Otile Brown ft. Rayvanny - Asante The Playah ft. Restrained, Karun State of Anarchy - State of Light Jeff Kaale ft. Soave Lofi - Afternoon Cohiba

The Future of Kenyan music

The release of the Global Impact List marks an important milestone for Kenyan music. As more artists gain global recognition, the potential for further growth and success in the international music scene becomes more apparent.