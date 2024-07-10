Mr Tee's 'Digi' tops list of 15 most streamed Kenyan songs globally

Spotify has unveiled its first-ever Global Impact List in Kenya, recognising the top 15 tracks from the country that have achieved significant global streaming success during the first half of 2024.
From Kenya to the world: Arbantone dominates list of 15 tracks with biggest global reach in 2024.
This list highlights Kenyan songs that have garnered the most listens from outside the country between January 1 and June 30, 2024.
Rising popularity of Kenyan music
The Global Impact List is dominated by tracks from the Arbantone genre, which is quickly gaining popularity, particularly among the Gen Z audience in Kenya.
Other prominent genres on the list include Afrofusion and R&B. These genres reflect the diverse musical tastes and talents emerging from Kenya.
Top 15 Kenyan songs with biggest global streaming numbers in 2024
Below is the list of top Kenyan songs with the biggest global streaming numbers for the first half of 2024:
- Mr Tee ft. Tenorboy & Prod Chacha - DIGII III TRAILER
- Mr Tee ft. Tenorboy & Prod chacha - DIGII III
- Nnavy ft. Karun, Msaki & Hendrick Sam - Let Me
- Blinky Bill ft. GoldLink - Compare
- Jeff Kaale ft Soave Lofi - Honey Mint
- Nanku ft. Karun - Capital
- Yammi ft. Lexsil & ZiiBeats - Love Crazy
- Fully Focus ft. Sofiya Nzau - Mwanake
- Jeff Kaale ft. Eleven - Euphorie
- Bien ft. Fally Ipupa - Ma Cherie (Remix)
- Mr.Tee ft. Sosatheprodigyy & o6ix_june - Digii ii
- Blinky Bill ft. Nature - Oh Wah
- Otile Brown ft. Rayvanny - Asante
- The Playah ft. Restrained, Karun State of Anarchy - State of Light
- Jeff Kaale ft. Soave Lofi - Afternoon Cohiba
The Future of Kenyan music
The release of the Global Impact List marks an important milestone for Kenyan music. As more artists gain global recognition, the potential for further growth and success in the international music scene becomes more apparent.
Platforms like Spotify play a crucial role in providing the necessary exposure and opportunities for local artists to reach a wider audience