ADVERTISEMENT
Mr Tee's 'Digi' tops list of 15 most streamed Kenyan songs globally

Lynet Okumu

From Kenya to the world: Arbantone dominates list of 15 tracks with biggest global reach in 2024.

Arbantone singer Mr Tee
Arbantone singer Mr Tee

Spotify has unveiled its first-ever Global Impact List in Kenya, recognising the top 15 tracks from the country that have achieved significant global streaming success during the first half of 2024.

This list highlights Kenyan songs that have garnered the most listens from outside the country between January 1 and June 30, 2024.

The Global Impact List is dominated by tracks from the Arbantone genre, which is quickly gaining popularity, particularly among the Gen Z audience in Kenya.

Arbantone singer Tenorboy
Arbantone singer Tenorboy Arbantone singer Tenorboy Pulse Live Kenya

Other prominent genres on the list include Afrofusion and R&B. These genres reflect the diverse musical tastes and talents emerging from Kenya.

Below is the list of top Kenyan songs with the biggest global streaming numbers for the first half of 2024:

  1. Mr Tee ft. Tenorboy & Prod Chacha - DIGII III TRAILER
  2. Mr Tee ft. Tenorboy & Prod chacha - DIGII III
  3. Nnavy ft. Karun, Msaki & Hendrick Sam - Let Me
  4. Blinky Bill ft. GoldLink - Compare
  5. Jeff Kaale ft Soave Lofi - Honey Mint
  6. Nanku ft. Karun - Capital
  7. Yammi ft. Lexsil & ZiiBeats - Love Crazy
  8. Fully Focus ft. Sofiya Nzau - Mwanake
  9. Jeff Kaale ft. Eleven - Euphorie
  10. Bien ft. Fally Ipupa - Ma Cherie (Remix)
  11. Mr.Tee ft. Sosatheprodigyy & o6ix_june - Digii ii
  12. Blinky Bill ft. Nature - Oh Wah
  13. Otile Brown ft. Rayvanny - Asante
  14. The Playah ft. Restrained, Karun State of Anarchy - State of Light
  15. Jeff Kaale ft. Soave Lofi - Afternoon Cohiba
The release of the Global Impact List marks an important milestone for Kenyan music. As more artists gain global recognition, the potential for further growth and success in the international music scene becomes more apparent.

Platforms like Spotify play a crucial role in providing the necessary exposure and opportunities for local artists to reach a wider audience

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
