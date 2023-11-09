Taylor Swift is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2023

In the first 10 months of 2023, she saw 65 songs reach Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100 — more than any other artist.

“I am so honored to be Apple Music’s Artist of the Year,” said Swift. “Thank you to every single one of you for making this year the most incredible, joyful, celebratory year ever. From streaming the music nonstop to screaming it together in real life at the shows, dancing chaotically in movie theaters, none of this would have been possible without you. Thank you so much.”

to mark Taylor Swift's feat, Apple Music spotlights the music and moments that defined Taylor Swift’s Eras era — an event so culture-engulfing it turned songs from her past into some of the biggest of this year.

Listeners can tune in to an array of radio programming celebrating Swift’s two decades’ worth of melodic album narratives, as well as interviews, album collections, and playlists that showcase the singer-songwriter’s journey leading up to this historic year.

2023 (Taylor’s Version) on Apple Music

Swift saw consistent streaming lifts throughout the year, particularly around the enormous success of Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour. The week the tour kicked off in March, Swift’s streams grew 61 percent globally.

She continued to see double-digit growth in monthly streams throughout the summer. Set List: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was the No. 1 most-streamed set list of the year, and among the top 40 editorial playlists of the year.

Favorites like 'Bad Blood,' 'Blank Space,' 'Style,' 'Shake It Off,' 'Wildest Dreams,' and 'All Of The Girls You Loved Before' all reached the Apple Music charts for their first time in 2023.

'Cruel Summer,' of Swift’s 2019 album Lover, became one of the biggest songs of the summer on Apple Music worldwide. The song re-entered the Global Daily Top 100 in April for the first time in four years and has stayed there ever since.

Midnights still stands as the biggest album of all time by a female artist in Apple Music history by first-day and first-week streams worldwide.

She’s the No. 1 most-streamed female artist in Apple Music history, and is also the female artist with the most songs to reach Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100.

As Apple Music’s Artist of the Year, Swift will also receive a physical award that represents the extraordinary craftsmanship integral to creating music. Each Apple Music Award features Apple’s custom silicon wafer suspended between a polished sheet of glass, and a machined and anodized aluminum body.