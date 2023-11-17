This week brings a fresh wave of tunes set to make your playlist pulse with rhythm and energy.
Justina Syokau ametoka soko with 'Wako Wapi' & 5 other fresh songs of the week
#PulseHot&Fresh: Here is a list of the top 6 songs released this wee
From soulful melodies to catchy anthems, the region's musical landscape is alive with new releases that will capture your ears and keep you dancing all week long.
Chikwere - Bien
Bien, the celebrated Kenyan pop artist and an integral part of the renowned all-male group Sauti Sol, has unveiled a fresh single titled 'Chikwere', part of his inaugural solo album, 'Alusa Why Are You Topless?'
The song, which is a dedication to his lovely wife Chiku, seamlessly fuses traditional African beats with contemporary pop elements, highlighting Bien's ability to craft music that is culturally vibrant and yet modern.
Nice - King Kaka fit Jadi
Versatile Kenyan hip-hop recording artist, rapper, songwriter, and owner/CEO of Kaka Empire, King Kaka, has dropped a new single titled 'Nice.'
'Nice' holds the position of track number 6 on King Kaka's most recent studio album, 'Rhymebook Ya Nutcase Album', and features Jadi. The album comprises a total of nine songs.
Uko - Avril
'Uko' by Avril is a Kenyan song that touches on the theme of seeking a partner’s support during difficult times.
It highlights the importance of having someone by your side to provide comfort and strength when facing challenges.
Shuu - Aslay
Former member of Tanzania’s Yamoto Band Who known as Aslay , has just released another song, tagged as 'Shuu!'
Afro-pop and Bongo Flava are seamlessly incorporated into the upbeat and energizing tune to create a distinctive and contagious sound.
The song’s captivating melodies and fusion of contemporary and traditional Tanzanian musical elements are what make it stand out.
Ataonekana - David Wonder fit Nimo
Ataonekana is a gospel song by David Wonder and Nimo Gachuiri, two Kenyan Gospl artists.
The song is based on the verse Jeremiah 1:19, which says “They will fight against you but will not overcome you, for I am with you and will rescue you,” declares the Lord.
is a testimony of how God has been faithful and protective of the singers, despite the challenges and enemies they have faced in their lives and careers.
Wako Wapi – Justina Syokau
Justina Syokau has recently unveiled her latest song, 'Wako Wapi.' Known for her unique approach to self-promotion before dropping new music, Justina brings a fresh perspective with this release.
In 'Wako Wapi,' Justina shares her quest to find a life partner and emphasizes her desire for those who doubted her ability to get married to witness her grand wedding celebration.
She invites everyone to witness her joy as she introduces her handsome groom to the world.
