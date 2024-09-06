Mr Seed shares pain of losing mum in 'I Love You Mama' & other tracks of the week

From hip-hop to R&B and socially conscious music, these songs are setting trends on social media platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

Here’s a roundup of some of the hottest tracks currently making waves in Kenya.

I Love You Mama - Mr Seed

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyan musician Moses Tarus Omondi, popularly known as Mr Seed, has released a tribute song titled 'I Love You Mama' in honour of his late mother, who passed away last week.

In this emotional track, Mr Seed celebrates his mother's life, praising her for the love and care she showered upon him.

He reflects on how she loved him more than he loves himself and promises in the song to make her proud.

Tugul - Emmy Kosgei

ADVERTISEMENT

Emmy Kosgei, a Kenyan singer now based in Nigeria, has released a new song titled 'Tugul' (Whole) after taking a long break from music.

The song is inspired by the biblical story of the rich fool from Luke 12:16-21, reminding listeners that everything without Jesus is vanity.

The track also references other scriptures like Ecclesiastes 1:29-36, Psalm 32:9, James 4:14, Revelation 3:20, and Hebrews 3:15, encouraging listeners to reflect on the true meaning of life.

Maintain - Ssaru ft. Trio Mio

ADVERTISEMENT

Gengetone queen Ssaru Wa Manyaru has teamed up with rising star Trio Mio to drop a new banger titled 'Maintain (Ivo Ivo)'.

This upbeat track explores the fun and vibrant nightlife of Nairobi, making it a certified club anthem that resonates with party-goers across East Africa.

Kameshika Signal - Chris Kaiga ft. Cedo

Kenyan rapper, songwriter, and producer Chris Kaiga returns after a long break with a new song titled 'Kameshika Signal', featuring renowned producer Cedo.

ADVERTISEMENT

This track brings a feel-good vibe with its infectious rhythm, making it a perfect fit for the club scene.

Totorimi - Nandy ft. Billnass

Tanzanian music couple Nandy and her husband Billnass have released a new romantic ballad titled 'Totorimi'.

After not releasing music together for a while, this love song takes listeners on a journey through their relationship, celebrating the growth and deepening of their bond.

ADVERTISEMENT

With heartfelt lyrics and a captivating melody, the song beautifully reflects the moments that have strengthened their connection.

Pwita - Zuchu

Tanzanian singer Zuchu has dropped another hit titled "Pwita," which is quickly becoming an anthem across the East African region.

Known for her strong vocals, engaging lyrics, and rhythmic beats, Zuchu once again delivers a powerful track.

In this track she sings about finding the one she loves and not caring about other people's opinions about their union.