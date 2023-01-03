Trio Mio drops new banger days after completing high school [WATCH]

Trio Mio who wrote his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams in December 2022 has been consistent in releasing good music despite juggling school and music.

In his new single ‘Achia’, Trio showcases great lyrical rhyme leaving his listeners yearning for more. The song’s video has since garnered close to 50,000 YouTube views and is expected to do better with time.

'Achia' has gotten a great reception from fans who said the rapper began 2023 on a high note.

Music pundits have tapped the young rapper to release more hits given he has no more schoolwork to focus on.

Watch the video below:

2022 was a great year for the 'Serereka' hitmaker, besides clearing his basic education, Trio also became an adult as he turned 18 years old in October.

Trio was involved in several shows during the political campaign season, thanks to his hit collabo 'Sipangwingwi' featuring Ssaru and Exray.

On the streaming platform BoomPlay, the collabo was the third most streamed song after Bahati's 'Adhiambo' featuring Prince Indah and Jovial's 'Jeraha' featuring Otile Brown.

Trio Mio's debut single 'Cheza Kama Wewe' has since garnered more than 11 million views on YouTube.

Trio Mio releases first song after clearing school Pulse Live Kenya