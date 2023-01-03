ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Trio Mio drops new banger days after completing high school [WATCH]

Amos Robi

Trio Mio wrote his final Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations on December 2022

Trio Mio releases first song after clearing school
Trio Mio releases first song after clearing school

Teen rap sensation Mario TJ Kasela known popularly as Trio Mio has dropped his first jam days after completing school.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Trio Mio who wrote his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams in December 2022 has been consistent in releasing good music despite juggling school and music.

In his new single ‘Achia’, Trio showcases great lyrical rhyme leaving his listeners yearning for more. The song’s video has since garnered close to 50,000 YouTube views and is expected to do better with time.

'Achia' has gotten a great reception from fans who said the rapper began 2023 on a high note.

Music pundits have tapped the young rapper to release more hits given he has no more schoolwork to focus on.

Watch the video below:

READ: Musicians who released albums and EPs this year [Pulse Picks 2021]

2022 was a great year for the 'Serereka' hitmaker, besides clearing his basic education, Trio also became an adult as he turned 18 years old in October.

Trio was involved in several shows during the political campaign season, thanks to his hit collabo 'Sipangwingwi' featuring Ssaru and Exray.

On the streaming platform BoomPlay, the collabo was the third most streamed song after Bahati's 'Adhiambo' featuring Prince Indah and Jovial's 'Jeraha' featuring Otile Brown.

Trio Mio's debut single 'Cheza Kama Wewe' has since garnered more than 11 million views on YouTube.

Trio Mio releases first song after clearing school
Trio Mio releases first song after clearing school Trio Mio releases first song after clearing school Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Trio Mio over the moon as he celebrates his latest investment

Other collaborations that have put Trio Mio on the top spot include 'No stress' featuring Masauti, 'Buda' featuring Scar Mkadinali and 'Cheza Kama Wewe' remix where he features Mejja, Exray and Nelly The Goon.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Trio Mio drops new banger days after completing high school [WATCH]

Trio Mio drops new banger days after completing high school [WATCH]

Video emerges of ex-KTN actor brutally assaulted over alleged theft

Video emerges of ex-KTN actor brutally assaulted over alleged theft

Why fans suspect Breeder LW is dating Maandy

Why fans suspect Breeder LW is dating Maandy

'I didn’t want to die' – Teni shares reason for her weight loss journey

'I didn’t want to die' – Teni shares reason for her weight loss journey

Burna Boy kicks a fan off stage during his Lagos show

Burna Boy kicks a fan off stage during his Lagos show

Zuchu announces upcoming concert following New Year's flop

Zuchu announces upcoming concert following New Year's flop

Pritty Vishy's song 'Dear Ex' rakes in 28K views in 1st day of release [Video]

Pritty Vishy's song 'Dear Ex' rakes in 28K views in 1st day of release [Video]

Why I was unable to walk for 5 months - Marya Okoth

Why I was unable to walk for 5 months - Marya Okoth

Seasoned investigative journalist John-Allan Namu unveils new TV show [Video]

Seasoned investigative journalist John-Allan Namu unveils new TV show [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pritty Vishy debuts as a rapper with 'Dear Ex' song released on December 31, 2022

Pritty Vishy's song 'Dear Ex' rakes in 28K views in 1st day of release [Video]

Trio Mio releases first song after clearing school

Trio Mio drops new banger days after completing high school [WATCH]