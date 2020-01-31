On Friday, NRG Radio Presenter Mwalimu Rachel appeared before Kikuyu Law Courts after being sued for assaulting and taking possessions of an upcoming artiste and friend to the Sailors Gang member Miracle Baby.

According to the charge sheet, Mwalimu was accused of assaulting and robbing Martin Mbugua possessions worth KSh 103,000. She was charged with robbery with violence.

“Umeshitakiwa kuwa Tarehe Kumi na Saba January Mwaka huu, kule Kinoo, ukiwa pamoja na wanaume wawili ambao hawako eo mbele ya mahakama mliweza kunyang’anya Martin Mbugua, two silver chains ya dhamani ya shillingi Elfu Sitini na Tano, saa ya 35K, pamoja na pesa elfu tatu na mia sita Zote kea Pamoja ni shilling Sh103K. Na wakati huo huo mkatumia nguvu dhiti ya huyu Martin Mbugua," reads part of the charge sheet.

This is how talent dies in Kenya – Mwalimu Rachel gushes at Meru MCA after doing this

Mwalimu reacts

Earlier on, it had been reported that Mwalimu in company of other male friends beat up Martin Mbugua, on grounds of delaying Miracle Baby who was supposed to show up for a commercial shoot.

Following the incident, Mwalimu had been reported to Kinoo Police Station, where she was detained and released the following day after paying a cash bail of Ksh 30,000.

Reacting to the ongoing case the media personality wrote; “Sometimes Silence is better than words”

NRG presenter, Mwalimu Rachel accused of allegedly assaulting Miracle Baby’s friendv

Miracle Baby's Friend

It had been reported that Mbugua had gone with Peter to a friend’s funeral in Ndederu and when they dropped Miracle baby in Kinoo they found Mwalimu Rachel waiting for them.

“She came directly to me and started slapping me before calling on the other guys to join in on the beating. One of them who was heavily built meted out the worst beating. During the assault, Rachel was insulting and spitting on me. Then she demanded that I explain to them what had happened on that day,” claimed Mbugua.

"Since I was new to that area, I stopped and the assault continued on the road, with the guy yanking my dreadlocks. He then decided to put me in the boot of the car I had dropped off Peter in. With Peter locked in the house, Mwalimu Rachel and the man started hitting my manhood. I was tortured for almost three hours,” he added.