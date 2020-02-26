African lover hit maker Nadia Mukami has revealed that she’d choose rapper Khaligraph Jones over Octopizzo.

Ms Mukami revealed this in an interview with Red Cross owned station Switch Tv, after she was asked who she would choose between the two.

Asked whether she was dating, the young star revealed that she wasn’t seeing someone but people assumed she did because other people were always putting her on their profiles and statuses.

I’d choose Khaligraph over Octopizzo – Nadia Mukami

“I find people putting my picture on their profile, putting me on their status, Instagram, Facebook saying I’m their girlfriend. Until I have posted someone don’t believe anything. Someone called me wifey and everyone was like, and I was like I don’t even like the guy” said Nadia.

The Yola hit maker disclosed that when she started her career she banked on her lyrics and her voice because she wanted something that she would hold on instead of using her beauty or public stunts to promote her music.

“I feel like my talent is being appreciated because one thing about me is that when I was starting out I banked on my lyrics and my voice. Because I was like you are pretty yes but what if uchape overnight or something happens to you or you get these funny funny things that people in the industry bank on so I wanted to really come in the industry in a different way and I think lyrics and voice has super worked for me” added the beauty.

The star also revealed that she had a different way of making music. Instead of writing first, she got instrumentals and demos then took a producer to listen to them.

“Mine is actually very different. I get instrumentals and demos then I write then I sit down and listen to the demos. After I have the demos I approach a producer and tell them I wan this song completely different” said the singer.