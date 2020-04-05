Naiboi accused of failing to pay for over 10 songs by producer Ilogos

Michael Kennedy Claver popularly known as Naiboi has been accused of failing to pay for over ten songs which producer Ilogos produced for him.

In a post Nairobi gossip club had shared on Instagram, the producer revealed that Naiboi had ignored his calls after prompting him for payment, a move that forced him to sell some of the unreleased tracks.

One of the people he sold the songs to is, jango love hit maker, Arrow Bwoy, a song dubbed Toto.

“Hey, this’s ilogos music. So this is a very sad story. There’s this artist called Naiboi. I produced for him more than 10 songs But as I was expecting payments, this dude seemed to have no intention of paying and some of the tracks was been released. When I started pushing for my rights of paymemts the guy never picked my calls or respond to any of my text, I didn’t want to pick a fight and so I decided to sell the unreleased tracks, one of them was ToTo whom the new client was ArrowBwoy and he paid cash for the project” said the producer.

He further claimed that when the usipime mwanaume hit maker heard the song under Arrow Bwoy's name, he went ahead to claim the rights of the song, forcing it to be flagged from YouTube and Boomplay.

The producer added that all the songs, he had produced for Naiboi have been pulled down from YouTube because of the payment issue.

Producer Ilogos

He assured fans that ArrowBwoy's song would be back on YouTube by Wednesday.

"So this ToTo track had a written chorus already on that matter I’m the author of the prehook and hook..suddenly this naiboi guy started to claim the rights of the song, the track he couldn’t pay and the melodies I wrote , when ArrowBwoy released the song the guy flagged it from YouTube and Boomplay. Then I told my manager Ced to deal with that issue since he didn’t want to find a good solution and didn’t answer both my calls and Arrow’s, Black market Record decided to pull down all the songs that I produced for him cos he couldn’t pay. And Now ToTo by ArrowBwoy will be back on YouTube by Wedesday plus the video" added Ilogos.