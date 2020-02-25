Chokoza hit maker Avril Nyambura caused a stir online after she posted a photo of Michael Kennedy Claver popularly known as Naiboi on Instagram, months after the two had a heated online fight.

A few months ago, Naiboi posted a video saying that he wanted to do a collabo with a female artiste but requested fans not to mention Avril. The 2 in 1 singer went ahead to say that he was just keeping it real and that 2020 'si mwaka wa makasiriko'.

“Ahem. Goodmorning fam😁. #HeCanGetItTho #LadiesWhereYouAt #DarkChocolateIsHealthyRight #OkayBye” read Avril’s caption to Naiboi's photo.

Avril sets tongues wagging after posting Naiboi’s picture months after online fight

Her fans were surprised by the move since after the fight, the two had implied that they were not in good terms. As netizens tried to connect the dots, some suggested that they had patched things up while others insinuated that they were about to drop a collabo hence the public stunt.

Some fans even went ahead to warn the mother of one against snatching the singer from his wife and destroying his family.

Kwani nilibreak heart yako?

After the online fight, Avril came out to ask the singer to which extent she had broken his heart such that two years later he was still mad at her. She went ahead to say that she’d hate to be his girlfriend and told him to forgive and forget.

“🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 heeeeeeee just got tagged in this!! Duuude kwani nilibreak heart yako aje?? Tweny twenty haitaki makasiriko za 2018, holding on for two years??!!! Gaaaaai. I'd hate to be your chic .. forgive AND forget mschew 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣” read Avril’s response.

Naiboi who wasn’t sparing any chills for the beauty further told her to post whatever she had to say on her Instagram account adding that, that was the reason why she was not his girlfriend.

"@theavieway that's why u have ur own IG account, enda uandike hizi vitu huko...ps thats why ua not my Girlfriend," responded Naiboi.

Here are some of the comments;

mosesshitote Usipime mwanaume 😂😂😂

princenewton_ Y'all just drop the song 🥴

tush_sky How did it go down? 😂😂

prinz_wahlite254 Tell us more plzz😂😂😂

djtimsonic 😂😂maaajab ...petroli na maji zimemix

salah.ican 😂😂😂😂😂 mnatupima

eumeldah Woooiii I hope you are not thinking of snatching someone's husband ohh

bernicenymonimz Haha,wapi wale watu wa makasiriko😂😂😂😂

kingflash_ke Nai Boy be like🙏Baba nifunze kunyamaza!!😂😂😂😂😂😂

swerleh_de_la_fuenso Has someone hacked your account?

dorcuschelsea Break up and make up...

rais_jay Enyewe Kenyan artist mnapenda kiki Sana..shawasoma nyie!!!

kennykyaloh 😂😂😂😂 hakuna makasiriko

tanga_organics Who is your new hangout hizi caption lately... We love you though ❤️