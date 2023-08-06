Woman storms wedding to stop husband from marrying their house help in Nakuru

According to the woman identified as Rose, it all began when she took in the bride at the wedding as her house help.

Love blossomed right under her nose culminating into yesterday’s wedding with the jilted woman revealing that as she headed to work, her house help had other involvements with her husband.

An altercation ensued between the jilted woman and the groom as his new bride watched.

The wedding was halted for some minutes as police moved in to calm the situation before the couple exchanged their vows under tight security.

With her mission unsuccessful, Rose aired her frustrations to the press, revealing that she felt betrayed by the father of her children after 22 years of being together.

"We have been together for 22 years. She came to look for a job, and I invited her to my home to be my domestic helper. As a good Samaritan, I donated Ksh1,000 to buy her clothes,”Rose told reporters.

She added that the groom taking in a second wife was not the problem, provided he provides for their children, an area which the man has been failing according to her.

“Mungu atansidaidie…Nilikuwa nataka tui asaidie hawa Watoto. Kuoa anawezaoa hata ishirini (God will come through for me…All I wanted was for him to support these children. He can even marry 20 wives.” She added.An altercation ensued between the jilted woman and the groom as his new bride watched.