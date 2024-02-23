Nameless, Bensoul, and Vijana Barubaru to headline Magical Kenya Open in Nairobi

This year, the event promises an extraordinary blend of sports and entertainment, catering to not just golf aficionados but music lovers too.

The event, running from Thursday to Sunday, features an "Entertainment Village", signaling a fusion of high-level golf and top-tier musical performances.

The lineup for this festival of fun and flair is nothing short of spectacular, with Kenya's beloved artists set to perform, including the legendary Nameless and the soul-stirring Bensoul, alongside the vibrant duo, Vijana Barubaru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vijana Barubaru performing in Naivasha Pulse Live Kenya

The entertainment kicks off with DJs Legs & Kronixx setting the stage on Thursday, followed by an impressive roster of DJs on Friday, including T Fresh, Pierra Makena, and Jo Kisila, who are all set to keep the crowd on their feet with their eclectic mixes.

The excitement peaks on Saturday with DJ Tophaz and DJ UV, paving the way for the musical maestros Bensoul and Nameless to deliver performances that are expected to be the talk of the town.

Closing the event on a high note, Sunday sees DJ Most Wanted and DJ Adrian warming up the stage for Vijana Barubaru, and the award-winning Afro-Pop sensation, Ndegz, ensuring the 2024 Magical Kenya Open ends on a memorable note for everyone present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Ocitti, KBL Managing Director, expressed his enthusiasm, saying "Partnering with the Magical Kenya Open is a thrilling opportunity to merge the worlds of sports and entertainment, offering a unique experience to our audience. Through the Johnnie Walker brand, we are not only elevating the event experience but also showing unwavering support for our local talent by giving them a stage to shine."

Celebrated musician David Mathenge, aka Nameless during a past performance Pulse Live Kenya

The Magical Kenya Open, a jewel in the crown of the DP World Tour, not only showcases elite golfing talent but also highlights Kenya's commitment to delivering world-class events that celebrate sportsmanship, culture, and music.

For those who love the thrill of the game and the rhythm of the beat, the 2024 Magical Kenya Open is the place to be.