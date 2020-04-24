Legendary singer David Mathenge alias Nameless has excited a section of his Insta-family after he decide to walk them down the memory lane to his first date with wife Wahu Kagwi back in the days.

On Thursday, Nameless narrated that on the material day Wahu came in an hour late and because he only had fixed cash, he had to order tap water as he waited for mama Tumiso to come.

Nameless excites Kenyans as he reminisces his first date with Wahu

Fixed Cash

“Just came across this on the internet, ...Manze wimpy TBT took me back...if you know, you know... My first date with MamaTumiKeo was here. She came one hour late🤷🏾‍♂️😠... Nilikuwa nimeboeka na hiyo story lakini singemshow juu nilikuwa nataka kumwingisha box... Nikamshow, "it's ok"... Lakini kwa roho 😤....nikaendelea "infact I was just fine looking at the clock moving around and around😊" lakini kwa roho 🤷🏾‍♂️..Alafu I couldn't buy alot before she came, because I had come with exact cash for lunch for two. So ilibidi ni agize maji ya tap nikimgojea... Kumbuka hakukuwa na smart phones kuuliza " how far are you." Unangoja date yako in FAITH 🙏🏿🤷🏾‍♂️. Basi tungoje hii Corona iishe in faith. 💪🏾👊🏾...#quarentineManenoz #Memories #payback🤔 #wimpykid #faithoverfear😊👊🏾💪🏾” reads Nameless’s narration.

Mathenge’s narration excited a good number of celebrities who joined that conversation to also share their experiences at the Wimpy-a restaurant that was very popular back in the days.

Nameless excites Kenyans as he reminisces his first date with Wahu

Reactions

aytanzania “Muchiziiiiii andika kitabu una talent ya kusimulia stories @namelesskenya Niko serious”

talliaoyando “Wimpy Corner house was my joint was just talking about it the other day and how the one at Sarit lasted longer best fast food joint everrrr na hiyo coleslaw Yao ilitengenezwa na maji ya Canaan”

mainawakageni “Aaaaakiyao!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

iamkevooh “Hehe I totally relate man. Hiyo Wimpy imeshanifanya nikakosa fare ya kurudi home aki... Spent kila kitu hapo and she didn't turn up 😂😂😂😂😂”

iamchimano ‘Even those burgers really slapped”

carolradull “🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @wahukagwi SMH 😂😂😂”

kasili11 ‘And you dare disown Princess which was right across the road. 😂”

Nameless excites Kenyans as he reminisces his first date with Wahu

bronze_jeru ‘Wenye tumekuja town juzi tukae huu upande😂😂😂😂”

samwel_wasia ‘You made me so happy and inspired this afternoon❤️”

munira296 “Kwanza hio coleslaw yao. It was the bomb”

georgemutuku1 ‘Fave spot was the one pale corner house”

princesskui “There burgers, fries and coleslaw were the eiiiish”

stvkellz ‘Naona penye ngoma "Mega rider" ilianzia.,🤣😂🤛”

karw aay"Maji ya tap." 😂😂😂😂 You've really suffered kijanaa”

sheraw_ann “Aww.. This is sweet at the same time inatupa hope at this trying times. But ni faith n hope tu🙌”

cynthia_nyakerario ‘🤣🤣🤣Kali but its encouraging...With your strong faith you got a beautiful and “loving wife😍😍😍..Pia with our Faith Corona itaisha💯💯🙏🙏❤️”

beckychemu ‘Na vile nikipelekwa kfc mi huteta kumbe watu hutoka mbali 😂🔥 #keepthefireburning”