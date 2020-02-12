Nameless and wife Wahu impress fans with this cozy vacation photo

Veteran singer David Mathenge aka Nameless and his wife Wahu Kagwi have wowed fans after sharing a picture of them, while on vacation.
Nameless then captioned the photo of them in a pre-valentines holiday asking that who said Kikuyu men were not romantic.
Photo
He went on to joke that he will attend the highly publicized, non-existent men’s conference and that he should not be judged.
“Ati alikuwa anasema Nini juu ya Wakikuyu na Valentines🧐.... @mamutravel thanks for coming through with the quick deal ....siwezi kubali kuambiwa hivo.😠... Men's conference Bado na come by the way 🙈, musini-judge, #KikuyusCanBeRomantic😠,” wrote Nameless.
Here are their reactions;
barongo_clo You are en epitome of love and marriage ♥️♥️♥️
kabiwajesus Ebu waambie sisi wakikuyu, tiga ni mbeca ciagaga we are very Romantic
paulelsypaul98 Lucky you 😂😂😂😂your wife is easily portable hao wengine ni special case🔥🔥
gabbuxgjomico_proboy Tell them mr mathenge hatuchezi na watu🌹🌹
lilmissmugoh Swept her right off her feet ayyyyy❤️🙌
wanguigitau My fav people at my fav sea place...enjoy kabisa
kibadick @namelesskenya kaka huwa napenda mahusiano yenu kiukwel huwa natamani niwe kama nyinyi
plowrightwambugugma They say but a few. You guys look cutie😍😍😍😍
eleineeleine Mama Tumso anaenjoy tu hapo👌👌💕😂😂😂
margarettymbuguah Good job for making wahu Valentine's ,wakikuyu well presented
nailz_nailsonly Bado nangoja ifike ndio nijue kama wangu ni malenge 🤪🤪
annwarui Let them learn from you Mathenge ..we want to be treated romantically