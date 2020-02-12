Veteran singer David Mathenge aka Nameless and his wife Wahu Kagwi have wowed fans after sharing a picture of them, while on vacation.

Nameless then captioned the photo of them in a pre-valentines holiday asking that who said Kikuyu men were not romantic.

Nameless and wife Wahu impress fans with this cozy vacation photo

He went on to joke that he will attend the highly publicized, non-existent men’s conference and that he should not be judged.

“Ati alikuwa anasema Nini juu ya Wakikuyu na Valentines🧐.... @mamutravel thanks for coming through with the quick deal ....siwezi kubali kuambiwa hivo.😠... Men's conference Bado na come by the way 🙈, musini-judge, #KikuyusCanBeRomantic😠,” wrote Nameless.

Here are their reactions;

barongo_clo You are en epitome of love and marriage ♥️♥️♥️

kabiwajesus Ebu waambie sisi wakikuyu, tiga ni mbeca ciagaga we are very Romantic

paulelsypaul98 Lucky you 😂😂😂😂your wife is easily portable hao wengine ni special case🔥🔥

gabbuxgjomico_proboy Tell them mr mathenge hatuchezi na watu🌹🌹

lilmissmugoh Swept her right off her feet ayyyyy❤️🙌

wanguigitau My fav people at my fav sea place...enjoy kabisa

kibadick @namelesskenya kaka huwa napenda mahusiano yenu kiukwel huwa natamani niwe kama nyinyi

plowrightwambugugma They say but a few. You guys look cutie😍😍😍😍

eleineeleine Mama Tumso anaenjoy tu hapo👌👌💕😂😂😂

margarettymbuguah Good job for making wahu Valentine's ,wakikuyu well presented

nailz_nailsonly Bado nangoja ifike ndio nijue kama wangu ni malenge 🤪🤪

annwarui Let them learn from you Mathenge ..we want to be treated romantically